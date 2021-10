PHOENIX, Ariz., (October 1, 2021) - Arizona Registrar of Contractors (AZ ROC) is proud to announce exciting changes to Arizona contractor’s license exams. AZ ROC’s online exams are still being administered by our vendor PSI, however, beginning on October 1, 2021, Arizona contractor’s license applicants can take trade exams online without having to sit for the exam in-person. Applicants can still opt to take their trade exam(s) at one of PSI’s testing centers. The Qualifying Party can register to take the trade exam(s) online or at a testing center here.

