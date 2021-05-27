Security consulting

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own. You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. Did you know that, in all likelihood, you will outlive most businesses today? According to a McKinsey survey on the longevity of businesses in the US, the life expectancy of companies listed in Standard & Poor’s (S&P) had fallen to less than 18 years in 2016, a sharp decline from 61 years in 1958. It is expected to drop further in 2027 with 75 per cent of the companies disappearing from the S&P 500. The coronavirus is likely to bring this number down further. While we don’t have definitive figures yet, one of the early COVID surveys estimated that a staggering 74 per cent of small businesses and startups in India may shut down as a result of the pandemic. In the US, for instance, 60 per cent of the COVID-induced business closures are now permanent.