Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Asheville, NC

Asheville police to be outfitted with new body cameras

By WLOS staff
my40.tv
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville police officers will be wearing new body cameras. A department spokesperson said police will now wear chest cameras. The older cameras were mounted on the shoulder and could sometimes shift. The equipment is a technology upgrade and more visible than the previous cameras. "It improved...

my40.tv
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Asheville, NC
Asheville, NC
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Body Cameras#New Body#Audio#Wlos#Asheville Police Officers#Chest Cameras#N C#Wires#Unit#Battery#Industry Wide Standards
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Law Enforcement
Related
Asheville, NCFOX Carolina

Asheville PD seeking information on a drive-by shooting on Johnston Boulevard

ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - Officers with the Asheville Police Department are seeking information on a drive-by shooting that happened on Johnston Boulevard. According to the police department, officers responded to a shooting that happened approximately at 7:40 a.m. on May 14. Upon arrival, officers found four shell casings in front of a storage facility. Homes neighboring the business were occupied, but fortunately, no one was injured.
Asheville, NCWYFF4.com

Woman threatened, robbed by 2 armed men in downtown Asheville, police say

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — Police are looking for two men who used a gun to rob a woman over the weekend as she left a downtown bar, according to the Asheville Police Department. Public Information Officer Christina Hallingse said the woman was approached by two men on Saturday at about 12:30 a.m. after leaving the Cigar Bar at 81 Coxe Ave.
Asheville, NCWLOS.com

Crews prepare Vance Monument for removal from downtown Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A monument that’s been a fixture in downtown Asheville since 1897 will be soon be removed. Calls to take down the Vance Monument intensified in the wake of protests last year after the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Security fencing now surrounds the monument now...
Henderson County, NCWLOS.com

Top local stories we are following today

WLOS — On Monday, a Henderson County woman accused of stabbing her daughter to death is expected to be in court. Authorities say Penny Hartle is charged with 2nd-degree murder. Henderson County deputies were called to the Fruitland Community after her five-year-old daughter Caroline was found unresponsive on April 25th. Deputies say Caroline had been stabbed to death.
Elizabeth City, NCWWAY NewsChannel 3

Prosecutor to discuss probe into fatal shooting of NC man

ELIZABETH CITY, NC (AP) — A North Carolina prosecutor says he is ready to discuss the results of a state investigation into the fatal shooting of a man by sheriff’s deputies. District Attorney Andrew Womble issued a statement saying he will hold a news conference Tuesday morning to talk about...
Asheville, NCWWAY NewsChannel 3

Removal of Asheville Confederate monument set to commence

ASHEVILLE, NC (AP) — Work to demolish and remove a 75-foot-tall stone obelisk built to honor a Confederate leader will begin soon in Asheville. TV station WLOS reports barricades have been placed around the Vance Monument ahead of work that will begin this week. Asheville City Council members voted 6-1...
New Hanover County, NCWWAY NewsChannel 3

High-altitude balloon likely white object spotted over eastern NC

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Have you noticed a white dot high in the sky? Many have reported seeing a white object across eastern North Carolina over the last few days. According to Flightradar24, “HBAL536” Raven Aerostar has been flying off the New Hanover County coast Monday. It is described as a high-altitude balloon flying at about 65,000 ft. The registration link is N256TH.
Port Huron, MIwsaq.com

North Carolina man arrested on child endangerment, firearms charges

A North Carolina man was arrested early Monday morning stemming from an incident at a Port Huron gas station. According to Port Huron Police, the man was seen at the Marathon gas station in the 1300 block of Military Street slumped over the steering wheel of his car around 1:30am. In the backseat was an 11 year old child and a loaded handgun. The man – a 40 year old from Raeford, North Carolina – reportedly traveled to Port Huron to meet a woman he had met online. He was driving on a suspended license and did not have a permit for the handgun. Additional firearms, open liquor, and prescription drugs were also found inside the vehicle. The man was taken to the St. Clair County Jail and authorities are making arrangements to return the child to North Carolina. The suspect is expected to face charges including carrying a concealed weapon, child endangerment, and operating under the influence of drugs, among others. Anyone with additional information about the suspect is asked to call the anonymous CAPTURE tip line at (810) 987-6688.
Asheville, NCtvnewscheck.com

Courtney Youngblood Named Sinclair GM In Asheville

Sinclair Broadcast Group today promoted Courtney Youngblood to vice president and general manager of its ABC affiliate WLOS Asheville, N.C. She will also oversee Sinclair’s provision of services to WMYA (MNT). Rob Weisbord, Sinclair president of broadcast and chief advertising revenue officer, said: “Courtney started her career with Sinclair more...
Asheville, NCWLOS.com

Officials need help locating juvenile from the Asheville area

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Authorities are asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing juvenile from the Asheville area. The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate 16-year-old Brody Dale Farthing, who is approximately 5’ 11” and 140 pounds with blue eyes and blonde hair. Farthing...
Asheville, NCmy40.tv

HCA sends fuel to Mission for staff, hospital vehicles

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Different emergency service groups have worked to make sure vehicles were ready for the gas shortage that hit this week. HCA Healthcare sent fuel to Asheville on Thursday morning. A news release said HAC dispatched a fuel truck to keep staff and hospital vehicles fueled up...
Leicester, NCmy40.tv

Pastor finds bullet holes in Leicester church

LEICESTER, N.C. (WLOS) — When the pastor of Community Chapel Missionary Baptist Church arrived Wednesday to unlock for bible service, he noticed several bullet holes in the door. Authorities said the shooting at the church off Newfound Road happened in the last 48 hours. The church was taped off as...