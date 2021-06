All good things come to an end and MeriPodcast by Meristation meets a new cycle with the threat of seeing each other again in September and following this path of so many years with you. It has been a season of consolidation of the new model of the two teams, with the current team already firmly at the helm of its space and the retro finding new incentives in that shared video format that has given us so many joys in the final stretch of the season (a model that, of course, will be kept for the next).