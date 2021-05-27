Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

‘Cobra Kai’ season 4 trailer teases return of ‘Karate Kid III’ villain

By Michael Balderston
whattowatch.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNetflix’s Cobra Kai has been a fun ride for fans of the 1980’s The Karate Kid franchise, once again pitting Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Maccio) and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) as martial arts rivals later in life. In its first three seasons it has balanced the nostalgia of the original films...

www.whattowatch.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Johnny Lawrence
Person
William Zabka
Person
Martin Kove
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Teases#Karate Kid#Watch Trailer#Official Trailer#Original Films#Entertainment Weekly#Cobra Kai Season#Revenge#Fun#Martial Artists#Narration#Martial Arts Rivals#Cast Members#Ew#Mr Miyagi#Nostalgia
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Cobra Kai
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Movies
News Break
Netflix
Related
MoviesPosted by
Primetimer

Cobra Kai brings on Karate Kid III's Terry Silver

Thomas Ian Griffith will reprise his role as Daniel LaRusso's antagonist from the 1989 movie sequel. “They’ve always had that in the crosshairs: when to bring Terry Silver back and in what capacity," says Ralph Macchio. "And how he plays in regard to the Kreese character, the Johnny Lawrence character, the LaRusso character. It’s another wrench in our karate soap opera.”
TV Seriescosmicbook.news

Cobra Kai Season 4: Terry Silver Is Back

Cobra Kai Season 4 confirms that Terry Silver will be back, the bad guy from the original Karate Kid III movie played by Thomas Ian Griffith. "Have patience. He’s just getting everything rolling. Terry Silver returns to the dojo for Cobra Kai IV," teases the show in the following video.
TV Series/Film

‘Cobra Kai’ Season 4 Teaser Brings Back a Familiar Ponytail from ‘The Karate Kid’ Franchise

Cobra Kai is coming back for a fourth season sometime later this year, and Netflix isn’t wasting time getting fans excited about the show’s return. The first Cobra Kai season 4 trailer has arrived online, and right out of the gate, the Karate Kid sequel series reveals that yet another face (and ponytail) from the original franchise will be returning, and it’s time for the real pain to begin.
TV Seriestheurbantwist.com

In A Season 4 Teaser, ‘Cobra Kai’ Confirms The Onslaught Of Real Pain (The Return Of Terry Silver)

Cobra Kai continues to do the seemingly impossible, all while bringing The Karate Kid franchise back to life in a way that it so well deserved. It’s an infuriatingly amazing resurrection, and Season 4 has already concluded filming, despite the fact that Season 3 was hot-dropped a few days early in late 2020. New cast members will be joining the show, and a few performers will be promoted to regular status, and Netflix is teasing us with the following video, which verifies what some had guessed regarding John Kreese’s strange phone call: he was calling up his old Vietnam War buddy, who was previously seen (in a flashback) telling Kreese, “I owe you, man. You saved my ass. Anything you need, I’m there for you. Your whole life. You hear me? Your whole life.”
TV Serieswegotthiscovered.com

Cobra Kai Fans Freaking Out Over Terry Silver’s Return

Cobra Kai has been a huge success story for Netflix ever since moving over from YouTube, with season 3 earning much acclaim from critics and subscribers alike and becoming one of the platform’s most-watched efforts. A fourth run of episodes is getting ready to premiere in late 2021, that much we know, and there are reportedly plans to keep the show going for at least another year beyond that as well.
TV SeriesCollider

What We Want to See in 'Cobra Kai' Season 4

It’s only been a scant four months since Season 3 of Cobra Kai dropped on Netflix and promptly crane kicked our faces off, but the hype is already building for the next batch of episodes. Stars William Zabka and Martin Kove recently confirmed that filming on Season 4 has wrapped, and Netflix is telling investors that it will debut on the streaming service later this year. So even though you may still be basking in the glow of Elizabeth Shue’s grand return to the franchise, it’s already time to start asking what comes next. Of course, the answer to that question isn’t immediately obvious. The creators of Cobra Kai — Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg — are always careful to play their cards close to the vest, and a trailer likely isn’t coming for quite a while. But that doesn’t mean we don’t have our own hopes about what season four might bring to the Karate Kid spinoff.
TV SeriesPopculture

'Cobra Kai' Season 4 Logo Unveiled by Netflix

Cobra Kai Season 4 is coming, and proof of that was revealed on Wednesday. On Twitter, Netflix unveiled the official logo for the fourth season of the Karate Kid series. Martin Kove, who plays John Kreese, also shared the logo on his Twitter account while writing "No mercy." This has...
TV Seriesgoldderby.com

William Zabka interview: ‘Cobra Kai’

“The thing that works about the show is that you could look through anybody’s lens and see it through their eyes and they’re the hero in a way,” declares “Cobra Kai” star William Zabka. “’The Karate Kid’ was 35 years ago, so there’s a lot of life that has happened in between that,” he says.
TV SeriesCollider

'Cobra Kai': How Does Johnny Really Feel About Working with Daniel? William Zabka Teases the Season 4 Team-Up

[Editor's note: The following contains spoilers through the Season 3 finale of Cobra Kai, "December 19."]. Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) and Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) have been through a lot in these first three seasons of Cobra Kai. So much, in fact, that the unthinkable has happened; Daniel and Johnny are finally pushing their differences aside to take on John Kreese (Martin Kove) together.
TV SeriesVariety

‘Cobra Kai’ Cast Discusses Their Favorite Season 3 Moments

Ralph Macchio, who returned to play Daniel LaRusso from “The Karate Kid” franchise in “Cobra Kai,” said there was a lot of “excitement yet reservation” when first returning to the world of the film. The third season, which is now streaming on Netflix, continued to thresh out “The Karate Kid” mythology and featured a new sensei at the fore of the Cobra Kai dojo.
Moviesdigitalspy.com

Ant-Man and the Wasp star teases return of MCU villain

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is one step closer to filming as the stars have received their scripts, and Evangeline Lilly's Instagram post about it has fans very intrigued indeed. The Hope van Dyne/Wasp actress tagged her photo of the script (which she loves) with the names of director Peyton...
Sacramento, CAKCRA.com

PODCAST: Why Team USA's Karate Kid loves 'Cobra Kai'

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Ariel Torres is a real-life Karate Kid andTeam USA's best chance at a medal in karate at this summer's Tokyo Olympics. Karate joins judo and taekwondo as the third martial art to enter the Olympic lineup after Japan named it one of five sports debuting at this summer's games.
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

Cobra Kai Season 4: Thomas Ian Griffith Warns Viewers to Look Out

Well, it's not like Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg needed to do a whole lot to make viewers excited for the fourth season of Cobra Kai. But once Kreese (Martin Kove) made that call, we knew life was about to get a whole lot uglier for Daniel LaRusso's (Ralph Macchio) Miyagi-Do and Johnny Lawrence's (William Zabka) Eagle Fang dojos. That's right, Thomas Ian Griffith's Terry Silver (The Karate Kid III) is making his return- and he's promising to bring some "real pain" with him. Yesterday, viewers were treated to a teaser and key art signaling Silver's return- but now, they get to hear from Griffith himself.