Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
United Nations

UN body orders probe of 'systematic' abuses in Israel, Palestinian areas

24newshd.tv
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe UN Human Rights Council decided Thursday to create an open-ended international investigation into violations surrounding the latest Gaza violence, and into "systematic" abuses in the Palestinian territories and inside Israel. The resolution, which passed with 24 of the council's 47 members in favour, will spur an unprecedented level of...

www.24newshd.tv
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Un#Palestinians#Palestinian People#Palestinian Attacks#Palestinian Violence#Palestinian Areas#Human Rights Abuses#Human Rights Violations#Israelis#Hamas#Arab#Anti Israeli#Pro Palestinian#Jewish#Conflic#Systematic Abuses#Palestinian Homes#Palestinian Worshippers#Inside Israel#Israeli Security Forces
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Syria
Country
Palestine
News Break
United Nations
Related
Middle Eastheritagefl.com

Israel commiting genocide? These human rights lawyers beg to differ.

(JTA) — When actor Mark Ruffalo apologized on Monday for posts that “suggested Israel is committing ‘genocide,’” it wasn’t clear what comments of his own he was speaking about. But he drew attention to a loaded word that has leapt into public discourse in the past two weeks, during and...
Middle Easttrtworld.com

How Israeli military courts jeopardise the future of Palestinian students

Israel’s use of controversial military courts to sentence students and activists in the Occupied Palestinian Territories (OPT) has once again come under focus after Birzeit University’s three students were sent to prison last week. Ruba Assi, Shatha Taweel and Lyan Kayed — all girls in their early 20s — have...
Middle EastForeign Policy

‘Economic Peace’ With Israel Won’t Help Palestinians

Last month, Gaza once again faced the full brunt of the Israeli war machine, which killed hundreds of Palestinians and injured thousands. The international community is responding, as it has in the past, by organizing a humanitarian mission for aid and reconstruction in the besieged Palestinian enclave. Although a humanitarian response is sorely needed in Gaza, failing to also address the political and economic realities Palestinians face will only entrench the untenable status quo of Israeli occupation and likely lead to further violence.
ProtestsUV Cavalier Daily

Students donate, protest in response to conflict between Israel and Palestine

Amid the 11-day streak of violence between Israel and Palestine near the Gaza Strip, University students and organizations spoke out, aiming to counter misconceptions around the conflict and aid those impacted. As of May 11, Israeli and Palestinian representatives agreed to a ceasefire. Students, however, plan to continue their activism.
Middle Eastthecanary.co

Israel is detaining over a dozen Palestinian journalists

Israeli security forces are detaining 13 Palestinian journalists; some following the violence in May. An international organisation campaigning for journalists has called this “unacceptable”. The situation highlights the reality of Israeli apartheid and the poor press freedom that exists in the occupied territories. Israeli violence in Gaza. As The Canary...
Indiakeralakaumudi.com

Gaza, the sore heart of humanity

The UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said that if there is a hell on earth, it is the life of children in Gaza today. The UN has managed to bring some relief to the 11-day Israeli-Palestinian conflict through another ceasefire and it is in this context that the UN Secretary has called the situation an atmosphere of fear, and equated it with hell. The battle has been going on for more than 14 years now. The U.N. has estimated the toll as 5,822 deaths on the Palestine side and 263 deaths on Israel side. So more than six thousand people died for no mistake of their own between 2008 to 2021. It was in 2014, that the Israeli-Palestinian conflict peaked. That year, 17,533 Palestinians were injured and 2,327 were killed. The Israel-Palestine issue is not a unidimensional one as it combines many fundamental questions which have nor real answers, let alone right or wrong answers. Jews are one of the most persecuted people in history. They had been moving around for what they call The Promised Land for years. In 1947 a resolution was introduced at the United Nations to establish the state of Israel. At that time, the decision of the U N Committee was to divide Israel and Palestine into two nations, keeping Jerusalem as an internationally controlled city. and in accordance with this the UN passed a resolution which was rejected by the Arabs. As Britain withdrew from Palestine in 1948, the Jews declared independence for Israel. In the ensuing Arab-Israeli war, Israel conquered West Jerusalem, East Jerusalem and Jordan. East Jerusalem was captured by Israel from Jordan in the 1967 Six Day War. Israel claims the entire city of Jerusalem as its capital and Palestine demands that East Jerusalem should be the capital of their future nation. The United States recognizes the undivided Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.
Worldjohnmenadue.com

Australian academics open letter in solidarity with Palestine and call for action

As scholars, academics and students in Australia, a settler colony built on the dispossession of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples, we stand in solidarity with Palestinians in their struggle for liberation and against Israeli settler colonialism. In the past month, Palestinians have faced brutal Israeli settler colonial violence in the Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood of East Jerusalem and al-Aqsa mosque, the West Bank, Gaza, and in Palestinian cities and towns in Israel. This violence is rooted in a century of colonisation and Palestinian dispossession.
Middle EastCharlotteObserver.com

Egypt pushes Mideast peace with envoys to Israel, Palestinians

Egypt applied its diplomatic muscle on Sunday to ongoing tensions between Israel and militants based in the Gaza Strip in an effort to make sure that a peace deal it recently negotiated continues to hold. Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukri called for building on the cease-fire by avoiding “all practices...
United Nationsthekashmirpress.com

UN rights body orders open-ended probe into Gaza violence

GENEVA: The UN Human Rights Council decided on Thursday to create an open-ended international investigation into violations surrounding the latest Gaza violence, and into “systematic” abuses in the Palestinian territories and inside Israel, the AFP reported. The resolution, which passed with 24 of the council’s 47 members in favour, would...
United NationsPosted by
AFP

UN rights council mulls 'systematic' abuses probe after Gaza conflict

The UN Human Rights Council will on Thursday discuss creating a broad, international investigation into violations surrounding the latest Gaza violence, but also of "systematic" abuses in the Palestinian territories and inside Israel. The proposal before the United Nations' top rights body calls for an unprecedented level of scrutiny on abuses and their "root causes" in the decades-long Middle East conflict. The draft resolution presented by the Organization of Islamic Cooperation will be debated during a special one-day council session focused on the surge in deadly violence between Israelis and Palestinians this month. The session of the 47-member council, called for by Pakistan on behalf of the OIC and the Palestinian Authority, will kick off at 0800 GMT with a statement by UN rights chief Michelle Bachelet.
HealthThe Jewish Press

WHO Accuses Israel of Violating Health Rights of Palestinians

The World Health Organization held a special session on Tuesday singling out and passing a resolution against Israel for allegedly violating the health rights of Palestinians. During the session, which took place in the context of the annual World Health Assembly, Israel was condemned in speeches by 25 countries, including Iran, Lebanon and Turkey.
United Nationstrtworld.com

UN rights council orders probe of 'crimes' committed in Gaza war

The UN Human Rights Council has decided to create an open-ended international investigation into violations and "crimes" surrounding the latest Israeli violence in besieged Gaza, and also into "systematic" abuses in occupied West Bank and inside Israel. Thursday's resolution, which passed with 24 of the council's 47 members in favour,...
Middle Easttrtworld.com

Why the newfound Palestinian unity baffles Israel

After turning the West Bank and Gaza into open-air prisons for several decades, separating Palestinians from their brethren living in the Green Line Israel, dividing families and friends, Tel Aviv was almost certain that it was close to erasing the Palestinian resistance against its occupation. But in the face of...
United Nationsmilwaukeesun.com

UN appeals for $95m to help Palestinians for 3 months

The United Nations appealed on Thursday for $95 million to help Palestinians over the next three months in Gaza and the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, after 11 days of the worst fighting between Palestinian militants and Israel in years. Lynn Hastings, UN Humanitarian Coordinator for the Palestinian territories, said...
Middle EastBBC

Israel-Gaza conflict: UN body to investigate violence

The UN Human Rights Council has voted to investigate violence in the recent conflict between Israel and Hamas. The body approved the resolution, brought by a group of Islamic countries, by 24 votes to nine. But the United States said the decision threatened to endanger progress in bringing calm to...
Middle EastPosted by
Daily Herald

Egypt invites Hamas, Palestinians, Israel for further talks

CAIRO -- Egypt has invited Israel, Hamas and the Palestinian Authority for separate talks that aim at consolidating the cease-fire that ended an 11-day war between Israel and the Gaza Strip's militant Hamas rulers, an Egyptian intelligence official said Thursday. The talks would also focus on accelerating the reconstruction process in Gaza.