THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Along with the reservation of backward and scheduled Castes in this year's state medical and engineering admissions, the government's move to include 10 per cent forward reservation in the compulsory list has become a controversy. — While the legal validity of the reservation for the economically backward sections of the advanced communities has been questioned in the Supreme Court, the move to include it in the compulsory reservation list for the first time in the country has been interpreted as overzealous in this regard.