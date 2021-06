A 9-year-old girl was taken to the hospital by Life Star helicopter after an ATV crash in Tolland Monday evening, state police said. The girl and two other youths were riding an ATV operated by Shawn Robertson, 30, of Manchester, when he lost control of the vehicle on a curve and struck a tree off a dirt trail in the woods at 55 Mountain Spring Road around 8:10 p.m. Robertson and the ...