Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

PM lauds PGA role in raising Palestine issue in meeting with UNGA President

24newshd.tv
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePrime Minister Imran Khan Thursday lauded the role of the President of the United Nations General Assembly (PGA) in convening the special meeting of the General Assembly on Palestine, stressing that following the announcement of ceasefire steps should be taken to revive the peace process and ensure a just and lasting solution in line with relevant UN resolutions and two-state vision.

www.24newshd.tv
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Imran Khan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pga#International Cooperation#Lauds#International Peace#Palestine#Development Cooperation#Unga#The General Assembly#Pga Rrb#Afghan#The Un General Assembly#Turkish#House#Pakistan#Two State Vision#Climate Change#Ceasefire Steps#Resolutions#Economic Recovery Efforts#Corruption
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
World
News Break
Politics
News Break
PGA TOUR
News Break
United Nations
Related
World24newshd.tv

PM Imran praises President Xi for supporting Pakistan

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday thanked Chinese President Xi for his strong message on World Environment Day 2021 hosted by Pakistan, reported 24NewsHD TV channel. In a tweet, Imran Khan said that the message reflected both countries' commitment to counter environmental degradation. PM Imran also lauded President Xi's leadership...
WorldWashington Post

Maldives foreign minister elected as UN assembly president

UNITED NATIONS — Foreign Minister Abdulla Shahid of the Maldives won election as the next president of the U.N. General Assembly on Monday, and pledged to push for equal access to coronavirus vaccines, a stronger and greener economic recovery, and stepped up efforts to tackle climate change. He defeated a...
Worldthekashmirimages.com

Regrettable that UNGA President’s remarks taken out of context: Bozkir’s spokesperson on J&K comments

Decrease Font Size Increase Font Size Text Size Print This Page Send by Email. United Nations: Days after India termed comments by UN General Assembly President Volkan Bozkir in Pakistan on Jammu and Kashmir as “misleading and prejudiced”, a spokesperson for the head of the 193-member UN body said it is “regrettable” that his remarks were taken out of context.
Worldsamachar-news.com

India slams UNGA President Volkan Bozkir’s remarks on Kashmir during his Pakistan visit, says his standing diminished | India News

New Delhi: India has expressed its “strong opposition” to the comments made by United Nations General Assembly President Volkan Bozkir on Kashmir during his visit to Pakistan. Dismissing his “unwarranted references” on Jammu and Kashmir, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in a strongly worded statement called the comments “unacceptable”.
WorldWSLS

Mali’s military releases transitional president and PM

BAMAKO – Mali’s military has released the transitional president and prime minister from detention, a top officer said Thursday. The release of President Bah N’Daw and Prime Minister Moctar Ouane came after they resigned Wednesday in the presence of international arbitrators who were in the West African nation to mediate the political crisis, according to Maj. Baba Cisse.
WorldAustralian News

3rd LD Writethru: Maldives FM elected new president of UN General Assembly

UNITED NATIONS, June 7 (Xinhua) -- The foreign minister of the Maldives, Abdulla Shahid, was on Monday elected the president of the upcoming 76th session of the UN General Assembly. He was elected by secret ballot in which he defeated his challenger, former Afghan Foreign Minister Zalmai Rassoul. Shahid won...
HealthVoice of America

India PM Vows Larger Federal Role in Vaccine Procurement

In a nationwide address Monday, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the federal government would take a larger role in obtaining vaccines for Indian states. “Government of India itself will buy 75% of the total vaccine production from vaccine manufacturers and give it free to the state governments.”. According to...
Chinanationalcybersecuritynews.today

SCIO briefing on implementation of National Human Rights Action Plan of China (2016-2020)- China.org.cn | #cybersecurity | #conferences

Li Xiaojun, head and second-level inspector of the Publicity Department of the Bureau of Human Rights Affairs of the State Council Information Office (SCIO);. Li Xiaomei, special representative for human rights at the Department of International Organizations and Conferences of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs;. Li Xiao, first-level inspector of...
Worldsoutheastasiapost.com

Maldives FM Abdulla Shahid wins presidency of 76th UNGA

Male [Maldives], June 7 (ANI): The Maldives on Monday won the election to the post of the President of the 76th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (PGA), during the elections held at the UN headquarters in New York. According to a statement from Maldives' foreign ministry, the country's...
Africanewsecuritybeat.org

A Conflict Prevention Agenda Should Inform Climate Change Actions in Africa

In Africa, climate change and population expansion are increasing fragilities and vulnerabilities—including contributing to conflict dynamics—for many people who directly depend on nature. To cope with how their environment can no longer supply livelihood needs, people are migrating in search of security or economic stability. These factors interact with one another in ways that underline the need for inclusive conflict mitigation considerations in climate change action.
U.S. Politicssamachar-news.com

Secy of State Antony Blinken

The US has to revitalise its alliances and partnerships, outcompete China, and defend the international rules-based order against those who would seek to undermine it, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Monday. Blinken also told members of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, which held a hearing on 2021 budget requests, that the US is working with the Quad countries to work together in the Indo-Pacific region.
India24newshd.tv

FO says Indian illegal actions can’t change status of IIOJK

The Foreign Office Spokesperson Monday said that India could neither change the disputed status of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), as enshrined in the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions, nor could it force Kashmiris and Pakistan to accept the illegal outcomes. In a press statement issued on...
Worldthekashmirimages.com

India elected to UN Economic and Social Council for 2022-24 term

Decrease Font Size Increase Font Size Text Size Print This Page Send by Email. United Nations: India has been elected to the Economic and Social Council, one of the six main organs of the United Nations, for the 2022-24 term. The 54-member Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) is at the...
United Nationsoyaop.com

United Nations Journalism Fellowship

United Nations calls applications for Reham Al-Farra Memorial Journalism Fellowship. The Reham Al-Farra Memorial Journalism Fellowship was mandated in December 1980 by UN General Assembly Resolution 35/201. Formerly known as the DPI Training Programme for Broadcasters and Journalists from Developing Countries, the programme was renamed in 2003 in honor of Reham Al-Farra, a 29-year-old Jordanian public information officer who was killed in the 19 August 2003 bombing of the UN headquarters in Baghdad.
Worldbabalublog.com

Cuban dictatorship tries to stifle human rights discussion at the European Parliament

From our Bureau of Socialist Parliamentary Hijinks. As usual, while decent Cubans on the island struggle against their repressors, Spain’s socialists and communists are working hard on Castrogonia’s behalf at the European Parliament. This past week a Spanish deputy revealed some incriminating emails that prove the Spanish Socialist Workers Party...
Worldunmultimedia.org

UN / PGA ELECTION

4.SOUNDBITE (English) Volkan Bozkir, President of the 75th Session of the UN General Assembly:. “Number of votes obtained: his excellency Abdulla Shahid from Maldives 143. His excellency Zalmai Rassoul Afghanistan 48.”. 5.Pan right, delegates applauding. 6.Med shot, Shahid with his delegation at Maldives seats. 7.SOUNDBITE (English) Volkan Bozkir, President of...
Middle Eastqatar-tribune.com

Qatar making great efforts to help GOPAC combat corruption, says Al Mahmoud

Speaker of the Shura Council and Chairman of the Global Organisation of Parliamentarians Against Corruption (GOPAC) HE Ahmed bin Abdullah bin Zaid Al Mahmoud on Sunday inaugurated the General Secretariat office of the organisation in Qatar. The GOPAC plays an important role in the field of diminishing the phenomenon of corruption.
POTUSThe Atlantic

The Scandal Rocking the Evangelical World

The publication of an extraordinary February 24, 2020, letter by Russell Moore, one of the most influential and respected evangelicals in America (and a friend), has shaken the Christian world. When the letter was written, Moore was the president of the Ethics and Religious Liberty Commission, the policy arm of...
Asiaunmultimedia.org

IAEA / IRAN DPRK

2. Med shot, IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi’s arrival. 5. SOUNDBITE (English) Rafael Grossi, Director-General, International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA):. "After many months, Iran has not provided the necessary explanation, and I am deeply concerned about this. So, we hope that we are going to be able to make progress. I am concerned that the technical discussion between us and Iran have not yielded what I expected by now. And I reiterated to our Iranian colleagues here and to authorities in Teheran the requirement for Iran to clarify and resolve these issues without further delay. Why? Because the lack of progress in clarifying them seriously affects our ability to provide assurance of the peaceful nature of Iran’s nuclear programme.”
Worldunmultimedia.org

UN / SYRIA UPDATE

4. SOUNDBITE (English) Stéphane Dujarric, Spokesperson for the Secretary-General, United Nations:. “Turning to Syria, I can tell you that we remain very concerned about the deteriorating humanitarian situation for the 13.4 million people in need throughout the country. Some of the most vulnerable Syrians are those who are in the northwest of the country, where there are now 3.4 million people in need. More than 90 per cent of those are assessed by the UN to be in extreme or catastrophic need, particularly 2.7 million internally displaced men, women and children. Most of the displaced are living in over 1,000 camps in informal settlements on the Syrian Turkish border. The only access to the UN has to these millions of people is through the UN Security Council authorized cross-border operation. The Bab Al-Hawa crossing is the UN's last remaining entry point for transporting system to northwest Syria. The assistance that is being sent by the UN team from Turkey cross-border to the northwest of Syria is reaching 2.5 million Syrians on a monthly basis, with around 1,000 trucks of aid crossing the border each month. A total of 979 trucks, crossed in May, alone. And Bab Al-Hawa, as we just said, is the last lifeline preventing a humanitarian catastrophe for the millions of people in Syria. Despite the ongoing efforts to deliver a small number of trucks crossline from Damascus, there remains no alternative to delivering aid at this scale, and with this scope. This is why the Secretary-General has said a large-scale cross border operation for an additional 12 months remains essential to save lives.”