After almost 10 years away from the UTEP football program, a familiar name is back. Aaron Price is returning to the Miners as special team coordinator for the 2021 season. "We are really pleased to have Aaron back in the program," UTEP head football coach Dana Dimel said in the official school release. "Obviously, he has really strong roots to UTEP and El Paso. He brings plenty of experience and knowledge to our coaching staff. We think he is just going to add a whole new dimension to our special teams unit."