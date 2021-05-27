Young Wildlife Are Rarely Orphaned, So Leave Them Where You Find Them

Memorial Day weekends marks the start of summer — and birthing season for Oregon’s elk and deer herds. Elk calves and deer fawns are born from late May through mid-June. Fawns and calves are most vulnerable to predation in their first few weeks of life when they can’t run with the herd. Their mothers will hide them in brush and go off to forage for food some distance away, sometimes for long periods so as to not call attention to their young. (A fawn or calf’s spotted coat helps camouflage them as they stay motionless except when nursing. They also have very little odor as another protection against attracting predators.)