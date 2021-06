We heard of many scams taking place during COVID-19 in 2020, however scams continue especially as the tourism industry begins to recover from the impact of COVID-19. You may get a call, a text message, or a flyer in the mail. Or maybe you may see an online ad promising free or low-cost vacations. Scammers and dishonest people are often behind these offers. You may end up paying hidden fees — or worse: after you pay, you might find out it’s all a scam. The Federal Trade Commission offers the tips below to avoid travel scams.