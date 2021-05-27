Cancel
Charlie Manuel, Larry Bowa teaming up to host new weekly show

By Tim Kelly
philliesnation.com
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleTwo of the most popular figures in Philadelphia Phillies history are coming together on a new weekly show. Charlie Manuel and Larry Bowa will be part of a weekly Phillies show called “Down the Line with Charlie & Bo” on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Sam Wilson – co host of the Eagles podcast “Babes on Broad” – will be the host of the show. Former SportsRadio 94 WIP marketing director Cindy Webster is also working in a freelance role doing marketing for the show.

