Consumer Cyclical Mid Day Winners: Esports Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBET), Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS), Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: LAKE)

Keep a close track of the following tickers. These are the top gainers on Friday morning. LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH). The stock is one of the biggest gainers on Friday in morning trade, as the stock gained 20.51% to trade at $2.82 as of 10:40 AM. Today, the stock saw more than 8.1 million shares exchanged which is more than 8 times its average volume of 1 million shares. The stock opened at $2.35 and moved within a range of $2.3500 – $3.0300. The stock has gained 9.72% over the month.