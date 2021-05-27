Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Designers & Collections

K-Pop Group BTS And McDonald's Launch Exclusive Meal And Clothing Line

NPR
 21 days ago

It's the age of the celebrity McDonald's collaboration. Travis Scott kicked off the trend with his Quarter Pounder meal with cheese, bacon, lettuce, fries and barbecue sauce. The "Travis Scott Meal" – the first McDonald's celebrity menu collaboration since Michael Jordan's McJordan Special – was so popular that some McDonald's ran low on ingredients. J. Balvin jumped on the trend a month later with his go-to meal of a Big Mac without the pickles, an Oreo McFlurry and french fries with ketchup.

text.npr.org
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Jordan
Person
Travis Scott
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clothing#K Pop#French Fries#K Pop Group Bts#Mcdonald#Mcjordan Special#Big Mac#Npr#Chicken Mcnuggets#Coke#Weverse
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Entertainment
Country
South Korea
News Break
BTS
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Designers & Collections
News Break
Celebrities
Related
RestaurantsBBC

McDonald's BTS meals: Indonesia branches forced to shut due to high orders

What happens when you combine the world's biggest boyband with one of the world's most popular burger chains?. Complete and utter chaos, it seems. Or at least that was the experience of a number of Indonesian branches of McDonald's, which found themselves so swamped with demand for the newly launched BTS Meal they had to close.
LifestyleTime Out Global

The BTS McDonald’s meal is finally available in Hong Kong

This is it. The moment all ‘Army’ fans have been waiting for – The BTS Meal is here! Earlier in April, McDonald's posted on their Instagram to tease fans with the launch; and now, starting June 3, Hong Kong’s K-pop fans and fast food junkies can finally dig into this special meal collaboration.
Food & Drinksallkpop.com

McDonald's, Dominos, and Subway are marketing their products with iconic lines of BTS’s V.

It might not surprise one to see the color purple or the term “I Purple You” being used as a marketing tool by companies who collaborate with the global pop stars BTS. From Samsung to UNICEF, the term coined by member V is today an integral part of the septet’s brand itself. However, recently, numerous other creative gems of V have been adopted by various popular brands to promote their products.
RestaurantsColumbian

Secret’s in the sauce with BTS Meal

CHICAGO — The highly anticipated BTS Meal just dropped at McDonald’s locations across the United States on May 26. The fast-food company, headquartered in the West Loop, said the wildly popular music group from Seoul, South Korea, picked the sauces, which were inspired by offerings at McDonald’s restaurants in South Korea.
Shoppinghypebeast.com

The BTS McDonald's McNugget Shaped Like 'Among Us' Crewmate Sold for $99,997 USD

Shortly after being put up for auction, the BTS McDonald’s McNugget shaped like an Among Us Crewmate has now sold for $99,997 USD. Just $3 USD short of $100,000 USD, the eBay listing launched on May 28 incredibly started at just $0.99 USD but incredibly saw 185 bids from 45 bidders. Now sold, the rare nugget found in a McDonald’s BTS Artist Meal will now be sent to the lucky bidder frozen and air sealed “to ensure freshness” via secure USPS First Class shipping.
Cell Phonesfranchising.com

The Much Anticipated McDonald’s x BTS Menu Collab is Officially Here

Customers can eat like the pop icon by ordering their favorite meal. “Seeing the passion and anticipation from our fans worldwide since we announced the BTS Meal has been incredible,” said Morgan Flatley, Chief Marketing and Digital Customer Experience Officer, McDonald’s USA. “And the best part is, we are just getting started. We are preparing to give customers even more ways to experience this collaboration in the coming weeks.”
Moviesdisneyfoodblog.com

Disney’s ‘Luca’ Is the Star of NEW McDonald’s Happy Meal Toys

Boy do we love a good ol’ McDonald’s Happy Meal!. And we’ve seen some pretty cool Disney Happy Meal toys lately, inspired by Star Wars, Marvel, Raya and the Last Dragon, and even Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway. But the newest ones are celebrating an up-and-coming Disney movie: Luca!. Of...
Celebritiesstudybreaks.com

BTS Continues To Prove Their Global Influence With Their McDonald’s Collaboration

While this collab was by no means expected, ARMY fans everywhere were pleasantly surprised and couldn’t be more proud of their idols. South Korea’s biggest boy band, BTS, recently collaborated with McDonald’s to launch an exclusive “BTS meal” just in time to promote their latest summer anthem, “Butter.” The limited-edition BTS meal — which consists of 10-piece Chicken McNuggets, medium fries, a medium Coke and the new Cajun and Sweet Chili dipping sauces — is the first celebrity collaboration to go on sale globally.
Restaurantstalesbuzz.com

BTS frenzy is shutting down McDonald’s amid COVID fears

One of the most powerful fandoms, the BTS ARMY, strikes again. Multiple McDonald’s franchise locations in Indonesia have been temporarily shut down due to the over-ordering of the BTS McDonald’s meal. The collaboration meal between the K-Pop sensation and the fast-food chain hit locations May 26. However, the BTS ARMY has created an influx of orders, leading to the temporary closure of multiple Semarang McDonald’s locations.
RestaurantsPosted by
Reuters

McDonald's shuts some Indonesia outlets over BTS meal frenzy

McDonald's (MCD.N) was forced to briefly shut some outlets in Indonesia earlier this week when the launch of a limited edition meal inspired by K-pop group BTS sparked frenzied excitement and fears of coronavirus contagion. Videos shared with Reuters showed scenes of chaos on Wednesday, with upturned tables and chairs...
TV & VideosIn Style

Regé-Jean Page Compared Bridgerton to a McDonald's Happy Meal

Regé-Jean Page may not be coming back to the colorful, gossipy, glittering world of Bridgerton, but he'll always be the Duke of Hastings. During a conversation with fellow period-piece superstar Emma Corrin (who plays Princess Diana on The Crown) for Variety's Actors on Actors video series, Page explained that the show, which became a fan favorite thanks to his steamy portrayal of Simon Basset, was the sort of thing that looked fun and frothy, but had more under the surface, like a McDonald's Happy Meal injected with unexpected vitamins.
Beauty & Fashionhypebeast.com

Closer Look at BTS' Second McDonald's Merch Collaboration

K-Pop boyband sensation BTS has collaborated with McDonald’s once again, this time around releasing a capsule collection of merchandise. The collection follows on from the duo’s inaugural drop which comprised of merchandise and an exclusive meal, which led to the limited-edition packaging being resold on eBay and being enshrined by fans. The hysteria shows no signs of going anywhere thanks to this just-revealed second drop of merch, which was designed by the septet (Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook) with McDonald’s.
Restaurantsgranthshala.com

Which BTS McDonald’s Meal Sauce Is Better — Sweet Chili or Cajun?

They are smooth like “butter”, but their sauces are somewhat spicy, with a slight sweetness. BTS Meals includes two new sauces for McDonald’s customers in the United States. That’s Sweet Chili and Cajun Sauce. Who do the members of BTS ARMY like? What fans said about this collaboration. BTS collaborates...
MusicHypebae

BTS x McDonald's Mania Isn't Over Yet—Duo Expands Collab With Second Merch Drop

Since its launch in late May, the BTS x McDonald’s meal has caused quite a stir — savvy resellers have been peddling used packaging from the meal online, while particularly enthusiastic K-pop fans shut down several McDonald’s locations in Indonesia due to overcrowding. Building on the hype, BTS and McDonald’s have announced a second drop of co-branded merchandise commemorating their historic partnership.
AdvocacyHong Kong

Purple rain: Malaysian fans deliver 200+ McDonald’s BTS meals to healthcare workers, children

Malaysian fans of the K-pop group BTS are showing their appreciation to frontliners and children in hospitals with the coveted, purple-themed McDonald’s meals. As of today, more than 200 meals have been delivered to various hospitals, including the University of Malaya Medical Centre and the Universiti Sains Malaysia Hospital in Kelantan. The donation drive is led by a fan-backed initiative called the Purple Project. Dozens of meals arrived at the Sungai Buloh Hospital today.