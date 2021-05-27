K-Pop Group BTS And McDonald's Launch Exclusive Meal And Clothing Line

K-Pop boyband sensation BTS has collaborated with McDonald’s once again, this time around releasing a capsule collection of merchandise. The collection follows on from the duo’s inaugural drop which comprised of merchandise and an exclusive meal, which led to the limited-edition packaging being resold on eBay and being enshrined by fans. The hysteria shows no signs of going anywhere thanks to this just-revealed second drop of merch, which was designed by the septet (Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook) with McDonald’s.