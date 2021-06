Green Management (GM) is now one of many methods proposed to achieve new, more ecological, and sustainable economic models. The paper is focused on the impact of the developing human population on the environment measured by researched variables. Anthropopressure can have both a positive and a negative dimension. This paper aims to present an econometric model of the Green Industrial Revolution (GIR) impact on the Labour Market. The GIR is similar to the Fourth Industrial Revolution (FIR) and takes place as the next stage in the development of humanity in the perception of both machines and devices and the natural environment. The processes of the GIR in the European Union can be identified based on selected indicators of Sustainable Development (SD), in particular with the use of indicators of the Green Economy (GE) using taxonomic methods and regression analysis. The GM strives to implement the idea of the SD in many areas, to transform the whole economy, and elements of this process are visible Green Labour Market (GLM). The adopted direction of economic development depends on the as-sumptions of strategic management, which can be defined, for example, with green management, which is mainly manifested in the creation of green jobs.