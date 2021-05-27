Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

Mortgage rates retreat from 3% threshold

By Matt Carter
Inman.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMortgage rates retreated this week, even as support builds at the Federal Reserve to begin discussions on when to taper bond purchases that have kept a lid on long-term interest rates. Mortgage rates retreated this week, even as support builds at the Federal Reserve to begin discussions on when to...

www.inman.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerome Powell
Person
Randal Quarles
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mortgage Rates#Interest Rates#Fixed Rate Mortgage#Freddie Mac#Treasurys#Brookings Institution#The Federal Reserve#Philadelphia Fed#Dallas Fed#Reuters#First American#Ice Mortgage Technology
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Federal Reserve
News Break
Economy
News Break
Real Estate
News Break
Mortgages
Related
Real Estatefox9.com

Mortgage market slows as interest rates rise on shortened holiday week, MBA survey says

The mortgage market slowed down slightly over Memorial Day week, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association's latest weekly mortgage applications survey. The survey measured mortgage applications for the week ending June 4, 2021, and showed a decrease of 3.1% on a seasonally adjusted annual basis. That’s because, while mortgage rates ended up dipping slightly, that rate change didn't occur until the end of the week. Throughout the rest of last week, mortgage rates were up, offering homeowners less incentive to refinance their home loan.
Economycalculatedriskblog.com

MBA Survey: "Share of Mortgage Loans in Forbearance Decreases to 4.04%"

Note: This is as of June 6th. From the MBA: Share of Mortgage Loans in Forbearance Decreases to 4.04%. The Mortgage Bankers Association’s (MBA) latest Forbearance and Call Volume Survey revealed that the total number of loans now in forbearance decreased by 12 basis points from 4.16% of servicers’ portfolio volume in the prior week to 4.04% as of June 6, 2021. According to MBA’s estimate, 2 million homeowners are in forbearance plans.
BusinessThe Daily World

U.S. inflation expectations build in June survey of economists

Economists’ inflation expectations keep rising as a variety of key metrics underscore building price pressures. Forecasters raised their estimates for the consumer price index and for a key inflation gauge favored by the Federal Reserve, known as the personal consumption expenditures price index, every quarter through the first half of next year, according to the latest monthly survey of economists by Bloomberg.
Business95.5 FM WIFC

What investors are watching from the Fed: taper talk and inflation

(Reuters) – Investors will be scrutinizing the Federal Reserve’s comments at the close of its policy meeting on Wednesday for insight on whether the central bank has begun discussing tapering bond purchases and if policymakers are concerned about rising inflation. A possible hike to some key short-term rates is also in focus. Here are topics that investors are focused on:
BusinessNBC San Diego

Treasury Yields Fall Despite Investor Anticipation Over Fed Meeting

The Federal Open Market Committee's two-day monetary policy meeting kicks off on Tuesday. The May Producer Price Index is expected to be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. Treasury yields fell on Tuesday morning, despite anticipation over what the Federal Reserve will say in its two-day policy meeting, which kicks off later in the day.
Real EstatePosted by
Cleveland.com

U.S. mortgage rates dip back down

U.S. mortgage rates dropped modestly this week remaining below the 3% mark, according to Freddie Mac. The 30-year fixed mortgage rate averaged 2.96% for the week ending June 10 — down from 2.99% last week. Three months ago, mortgage rates hit 2.65%, which was the lowest since tracking began in 1971. A year ago, mortgage rates stood at 3.21%.
Real EstateFremont Tribune

Today’s Mortgage Rates: June 15, 2021—Mortgage Rates Jump Up

For anyone in the market to buy or refinance a home, it’s a good time to lock in a low rate. Mortgage rates rose today, but rates overall are at historical lows. As of today, the average rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage is 3.11% with an APR of 3.29%, according to Bankrate.com. The 15-year fixed mortgage has an average rate of 2.39% with an APR of 2.68%. On a 30-year jumbo mortgage, the average rate is 3.08% with an APR of 3.20%. The average rate on a 5/1 ARM is 3.20% with an APR of 3.84%.
Businesscapitalspectator.com

Short Junk And TIPS Continue To Lead US Bond Market In 2021

The recent slide in the bond market has been granted a reprieve over the last two months. Interest rates have retreated in recent weeks, which has lifted bond prices. The challenge is deciding if this is noise or the start of an extended run higher for fixed-income securities. The key...
BusinessPosted by
Coinspeaker

JPMorgan Chase Hoards Cash Indefinitely Forecasting Higher Inflation and Interest Rates

The Federal Reserve’s 2% inflation target has already been outstripped in April mainly due to the effects of economy reopening, contained demand and supply restrictions. Long-term Inflation is here to stay if you agree with JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon, who has revealed stockpiling cash to the tunes of $500 billion in order to take advantage of opportunities that will come with the rise in interest rates.
StocksStreet.Com

Stocks Trade Lower Ahead of Fed and as Retail Sales Drop

Stocks declined Tuesday as the Federal Reserve began its two-day meeting, U.S. retail sales fell more than expected in May and producer prices climbed for the fifth month in a row. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 174 points, or 0.51%, to 34,218, the S&P 500 declined 0.35% and the...
Businesswqcs.org

As Inflation Rises, Will The Fed Make A Move To Counter The Hike?

The Federal Reserve meets this week, and there is a lot to talk about. The U.S. is in economic recovery mode as we emerge from the worst days of the pandemic. Jobs are coming back, but slowly. And last week, the Labor Department released data showing that consumer prices have risen 5% over the past year.
BusinessNBC Philadelphia

Treasury Yields Rise Slightly as Investors Gear Up for Fed Meeting

The Federal Open Market Committee is due to meet on Tuesday and Wednesday to discuss policy. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell is then set to hold a press conference following the meeting at 2 p.m. ET on Wednesday. There are no major data releases due out on Monday. Treasury yields rose...
Real Estatebestadvice.co.uk

Platform unveils mortgage rate cuts

Platform is making a number of mortgage rate reductions of up to 0.37 percentage points. Rate reductions will come into effect from Wednesday, 16 June and select three and five-year mortgages between 80-90% LTV also benefit from a £0 product fee and up to £1,000 cashback. Deals available from Wednesday...
Real EstateLongview News-Journal

Mortgage rates fall, remain under 3%

Despite an economy that appears to be strengthening, mortgage rates continued to hover below 3% this past week. They have not been above 3% the past two months. According to the latest data released Thursday by Freddie Mac, the 30-year fixed-rate average fell to 2.96% with an average 0.7 point. (Points are fees paid to a lender equal to 1% of the loan amount. They are in addition to the interest rate.) It was 2.99% a week ago and 3.21% a year ago.
Real EstateSeattle Times

New mortgage refinance program for lower-income homeowners opens

A new mortgage refinancing program from Fannie Mae targeted to low- and moderate-income borrowers opened to applicants June 5. With mortgage rates still hovering not far from all-time lows, now is a great time for homeowners to consider a refi. However, many lenders have imposed tight credit standards, which meant some low- and moderate-income homeowners were denied the opportunity to save by refinancing to a lower rate.
Real Estatescbrs.com

Late Week Drop Drives Mortgage Rates Lower

According to the Mortgage Bankers Association’s Weekly Applications Survey, average mortgage rates fell last week across all loan categories, including 30-year fixed-rate loans with both conforming and jumbo balances, loans backed by the Federal Housing Administration, and 15-year fixed-rate loans. Most of the decline, however, happened later in the week – which helps explain why refinance activity, despite lower rates, still fell from one week earlier. Purchase loan demand, on the other hand, showed a slight week-over-week increase. Joel Kan, MBA’s vice president of economic and industry forecasting, said the average loan size has fallen over the past few months. “The average loan size on a purchase application edged down to $407,000, below the record $418,000 set in February, but is still far above 2020’s average of $353,900,” Kan said. “Home-price growth continues to accelerate, driven by favorable demographics, the recovering job market and economy, and housing demand far outpacing supply.” The MBA’s weekly survey has been conducted weekly since 1990 and covers 75 percent of all retail residential mortgage applications. (source)