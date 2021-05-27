Cancel
Amazon construction site paused again as another noose found

By BBC News
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingimage copyrightGetty Images. Amazon temporarily halted construction of a new US warehouse again after an eighth noose was found at the site. Construction stopped at the Windsor, Connecticut, warehouse for the second time within a week on Wednesday. Amazon said the site has since re-opened and it...

Windsor, CTPosted by
Hartford Courant

Community members protest outside Amazon construction site in Windsor Friday following an eighth noose being found on site earlier in the week

The drastic weather change and drop in temperature didn’t stop members of the Self Defense Brigade, PowerUP CT and the community from protesting Friday evening against the eight nooses found at an Amazon construction site in Windsor over the last four weeks. “The goal is to, again, disrupt status quo,” Keren Prescott, of PowerUP CT, said. “The goal is to get the attention of the exec’s of ...
BusinessPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Amazon Reopens Connecticut Site Where Seven Nooses Were Found, Then Finds Eighth Noose

Earlier this month, Amazon temporarily shut down a Connecticut construction site after the shocking discovery of seven nooses there—but, when it reopened with new security measures in place, an eighth noose was found. The first noose was found dangling from a beam at the Windsor construction site on April 27, then five more ropes that looked like nooses were discovered two days later, then the building was shut down last Wednesday after the discovery of a seventh apparent noose. The shutdown was to allow bosses to install more security cameras and other precautions—but they didn’t work. According to CNN, an eighth noose was found “mixed in with and entangled with electrical cords” when the building reopened this week and site was closed down again. Amazon didn’t say when its site would reopen, but a company spokeswoman, Nikki Forman, told CNN: “Hate, racism, or discrimination have no place in our society and are certainly not tolerated in any Amazon workplace—whether it be under construction like this one, or fully operational.”
Windsor, CTchatsports.com

Eighth noose found Wednesday at Amazon site in Windsor

An eighth noose has been found at the Amazon construction site in Windsor, according to the head of Connecticut’s NAACP. The sprawling site has again been shut down out of concern for peoples’ safety, Scot X. Esdaile, president of the organization, said late Wednesday morning. “This is a serious, white...
Windsor, CTJournal Inquirer

NAACP, officials denounce racism as 8th noose found at Windsor Amazon site

WINDSOR — NAACP, state, and local officials on Wednesday denounced what they called continued racism at an Amazon warehouse construction site in Connecticut where eight nooses have been found within a month, despite additional security measures added last weekend. The latest noose was found at the site in Windsor on...
