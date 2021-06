Over the course of the past two weeks the Enzolytics Inc (OTCMKTS:ENZC) stock has rallied by 100% and the rally continued this morning as it climbed by another 20%. There has been no fresh news regarding the company this morning but it is important to note that back on May 26, Enzolytics had announced that it had identified some immutable sites on the HTVL-1 virus.