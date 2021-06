Several other analysts have also commented on TNEYF. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Tamarack Valley Energy in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from $4.00 to $4.25 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from $2.50 to $2.75 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $3.34.