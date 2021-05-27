World Economic Outlook
Economic Recovery and Establishing a New Equilibrium. The global COVID-19 pandemic continues to affect countries across the globe with varying degrees of economic impact. Countries with high vaccination rates are beginning to curtail restrictions, while others struggle to contain ongoing crises. In the United States, optimism over a full service-sector reopening is mixed with supply-chain bottlenecks currently subduing the consumption of goods and generating increased attention over potential higher inflation.beef2live.com