Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

World Economic Outlook

By Source: ERS/USDA
beef2live.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEconomic Recovery and Establishing a New Equilibrium. The global COVID-19 pandemic continues to affect countries across the globe with varying degrees of economic impact. Countries with high vaccination rates are beginning to curtail restrictions, while others struggle to contain ongoing crises. In the United States, optimism over a full service-sector reopening is mixed with supply-chain bottlenecks currently subduing the consumption of goods and generating increased attention over potential higher inflation.

beef2live.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Gdp#U S Gdp#Economic Recovery#Economic Outlook#Global Economic Growth#Economic Impact#Global Growth#Market Growth#Fy 2020#Eurozone#South American#U S Agricultural#Real Gdp Growth#Growth Projections#Global Demand#U S Real Gdp#Inflation#Equity Prices#Crude Oil Prices#Uncertainty
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
OPEC
News Break
Business
Country
South Korea
News Break
Economy
Country
Japan
Country
Brazil
Country
China
Country
Argentina
Related
Economyyicaiglobal.com

World Bank Lifts China's GDP Growth Forecast to 8.5% in 2021

(Yicai Global) June 9 -- The World Bank has upgraded its forecast for China to lead the global recovery by expanding its economy to the tune of 8.5 percent this year instead of the earlier estimate of a 7.9 percent increase. In 2022, the gross domestic product could rise 5.4...
BusinessWSLS

World shares mixed as China reports jump in inflation

BANGKOK – World shares are mixed after China reported a big jump in factory gate prices at a time when inflation is a top investor concern. Shares fell London, Frankfurt, Tokyo and Hong Kong but rose in Paris and Shanghai. U.S. futures edged higher. China's producer price index, which measures...
BusinessICIS Chemical Business

German economic sentiment at pre-pandemic levels, outlook softens

LONDON (ICIS)--German economic sentiment strengthened in June as the current situation was assessed at pre-pandemic levels, economic research institute Zew said in a report on Tuesday. Assessments of the current economic situation rose to -9.1 in June, beating analyst expectations of -28, to reach the highest point since August 2019.
Businesslatinamericanews.net

World Bank lowers Philippine economic growth forecast to 4.7 pct for 2021

MANILA, June 8 (Xinhua) -- The World Bank lowered the Philippines' gross domestic product growth forecast for 2021 to 4.7 percent from 5.5 percent in March, according to an updated report released by the bank on Tuesday. Weighed down by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Philippine Economic Update said the economy...
WorldForexTV.com

Romania Economic Expansion Slows In Q1

Romania’s economy grew at a slower pace in the first quarter compared to last year, latest data from the statistical office confirmed Tuesday. Gross domestic product rose a seasonally adjusted 2.8 percent from the previous quarter, when growth was 4.6 percent. On a year-on-year basis, GDP was unchanged in the...
Trafficdtnpf.com

WTI Tops $70 as EIA Lifts Price Outlook, OECD Oil Demand

WASHINGTON (DTN) -- Oil futures nearest delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange and Brent crude traded on the Intercontinental Exchange reversed higher in afternoon trade Tuesday after the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) boosted its 2021 price outlook for U.S. and international crude benchmarks, reflecting an accelerated pace of fuel consumption in countries that are part of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development. Also, OPEC+'s gradual easing in production quotas leaves intact a global destocking pattern through the end of 2021.
Stocksrock947.com

Asia stocks open higher on record for MSCI’s All-Country World Index

HONG KONG (Reuters) – Asia stocks opened higher on Tuesday, cruising in the slipstream of a record high overnight gauge of global equity markets, with investors hoping for inflation and monetary policy clues later in a week full of key central bank meetings and data points. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 was...
Energy Industryspglobal.com

NYMEX WTI settles above $70/b on robust US demand outlook

Crude futures pushed to multiyear highs June 8, with front-month NYMEX WTI settling above $70/b on the back of strengthened US energy demand outlooks and signs of continued OPEC+ supply discipline. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience. NYMEX July WTI settled up 82 cents...
U.S. Politicsmorningstar.com

U.S. Trade Deficit Narrowed in April

WASHINGTON -- The U.S. trade deficit narrowed in April from a record level in March as disruptions in global supply chains and a slowdown in consumer spending contributed to a drop in imports. The deficit in trade of goods and services shrank by 8.2% to a seasonally adjusted $68.9 billion...
Stocksseeitmarket.com

Weighing Equities Bubble vs 2021 Bright Economic Growth Outlook

Say what you will about the equity markets, some of which appear overvalued and are pricing in a lot of good news (mainly the U.S. equity market). You could even say there are some small equities bubbles out there. But one thing is for certain: the economic outlook for 2021...
Economyalbuquerquenews.net

Xinhua world economic news summary at 1030 GMT, June 7

SEOUL -- South Korea's initial jobless claims fell last month, reflecting the recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic shock, a government report showed Monday. The number of those who newly applied for job-seeking benefits was 86,000 in May, down from 111,000 tallied in the same month of last year, according to the Ministry of Employment and Labor. (S. Korea-jobless)
Agriculturebeef2live.com

WASDE: Cotton Outlook

U.S. cotton production in 2021/22 is projected to rise 2.4 million bales, but total supply is projected at its lowest in 5 years, and both exports and ending stocks are forecast lower than in 2020/21. Production is anticipated at 17.0 million bales, with 12.0 million planted acres as indicated in Prospective Plantings, abandonment projected above the average of the past 5 years, and average yields. Exports are expected to fall 1.6 million bales, to 14.7 million. Domestic mill use is projected to rise 200,000 bales, to 2.5 million, and ending stocks are 200,000 bales lower to 3.1 million. The upland cotton farm price is 75 cents per pound, 10 percent higher than in 2020/21.
Industryspglobal.com

Asia octane: Key market indicators this week

The Asian naphtha and ethanol complexes will likely lead octane blendstocks this week June 7-11 as incremental demand from new steam crackers help support naphtha, while a recovery in the Filipino economy buoy ethanol demand. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience. That said, regional...
Energy Industrydtnpf.com

Oil Futures Edge Lower as China's Crude Oil Imports Slow

WASHINGTON (DTN) -- Oil futures nearest delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange and Brent crude traded on the Intercontinental Exchange posted modest losses for the first day of a new trading week, with the U.S. crude benchmark retreating from a 2-1/2 year high after China's crude oil imports unexpectedly fell to a 2021 low last month, raising concerns over demand growth in the world's second largest oil consumer, while underlining concerns over rising inflation in the United States and Eurozone capped gains for the broader markets.
EconomyPioneer Press

Real World Economics: Flawed logic in GDP-debt debate

We are sailing our economy through uncharted waters. Moreover, these waters are not the serene southern Pacific seen by early European explorers. Rather, they are treacherous ones replete with rocks, shoals, unknown currents where howling storms can spring out of nowhere. When facing such unknowns, sailors must ensure that compass...