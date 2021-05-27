World Economic Outlook

U.S. cotton production in 2021/22 is projected to rise 2.4 million bales, but total supply is projected at its lowest in 5 years, and both exports and ending stocks are forecast lower than in 2020/21. Production is anticipated at 17.0 million bales, with 12.0 million planted acres as indicated in Prospective Plantings, abandonment projected above the average of the past 5 years, and average yields. Exports are expected to fall 1.6 million bales, to 14.7 million. Domestic mill use is projected to rise 200,000 bales, to 2.5 million, and ending stocks are 200,000 bales lower to 3.1 million. The upland cotton farm price is 75 cents per pound, 10 percent higher than in 2020/21.