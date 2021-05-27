Cancel
Kennesaw, GA

Bettis, Wayne

Marietta Daily Journal
 23 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWayne Bettis, age 75, of Kennesaw, Georgia, passed away on Wednesday, May 26, 2021. Wayne was born February 15, 1946, in Marietta, Georgia. Wayne is survived by sons Jeffrey Bettis and Kevin Bettis (Sherrie), grandson Brandt Bettis, granddaughter Carlee Bettis, and several nieces and nephews. Wayne was preceded in death by his wife Brenda in January of this year. Wayne's working career as a Diesel Mechanic was spent in the Trucking Industry with Ryder and Dickerson Truck Lines. A man of faith, Wayne was a member of Port St. Joe Baptist Church and was an ordained Deacon. His deaconship was primary with Macland Baptist Church and First Baptist Church of Kennesaw. In his spare, Wayne enjoyed fishing. A visitation for Wayne will be held Friday, May 28, 2021, from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Winkenhofer Pine Ridge Funeral Home, 2950 North Cobb Pkwy, Kennesaw, Georgia 30152, and also on Saturday from 11:00 am to 12:00 pm. The chapel service is Saturday at noon. The burial will follow the Chapel service, 2:00 pm at Mt. Harmony Memorial Gardens, 581 Veterans Memorial Hwy SE, Mableton, Georgia 30126. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.winkenhoferpineridgefuneralhome.com for the Bettis family.

www.mdjonline.com
