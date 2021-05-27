Cancel
Medical & Biotech

Break Out Ahead? Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) Get Funding Award

By Tim Ormond
drpgazette.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ELOX) is moving higher on Thursday on very unusual volume. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Announces Funding Award from Cystic Fibrosis Foundation for Development of Ribosome Modulating Agents. announced that the Company has received an award of up to $2.6M from the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.This award will help to identify...

drpgazette.com
