Break Out Ahead? Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) Get Funding Award

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $16.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $19.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $106.00 to $88.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.33.