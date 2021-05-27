Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Break Out Ahead? Worksport Ltd (OTCMKTS:WKSP) Announces Key Expansion

By Tim Ormond
drpgazette.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWorksport Ltd (OTCMKTS:WKSP) is moving higher in the opening session, but came off session. Worksport Growing Workforce for Strategic Business Expansion and Execution. provided an update on its recent hiring with respect to the Company’s lean practices. With numerous projects underway and a growing research & development unit delivering sizeable, globally recognized industry innovations, Worksport is capitalizing on its ability to attract best-in-class professionals, building world-class teams that will augment its core ingenuity, streamline progress, and grace the market with impactful products and services.

drpgazette.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Market Development#Business Development#Industrial Development#New Product Development#Strategic Marketing#Worksport Ltd#Company#R D#Canadian#Wksp Stock#Industry Innovations#Market Action#Product Evolution Cycles#Interactive Preparation#Evolution#World Class Teams#Progress#Marketing Managers#3d Modeling#Session
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
Softwareinvesting.com

Hansen Technologies Ltd (HSN)

Feb 25 (Reuters) - Hansen Technologies Ltd HSN.AX :* HY PROFIT FROM ORDINARY ACTIVITIES AFTER TAX ATTRIBUTABLE $20.3 MILLION VERSUS $7.6 MILLION* HY REVENUE FROM ORDINARY... Aug 28 (Reuters) - Hansen Technologies Ltd HSN.AX :* HANSEN TECHNOLOGIES LTD - FY REVENUE FROM ORDINARY ACTIVITIES $301.4 MILLION VERSUS $231.3 MILLION* HANSEN TECHNOLOGIES LTD -... May 19 (Reuters) - Hansen Technologies Ltd HSN.AX :* FY20 OPERATING REVENUES GUIDANCE BETWEEN $298 AND $300M* FY20 EBITDA GUIDANCE BETWEEN $75 AND $76M.
Retailthedallasnews.net

Supply Chain As A Service (SCaaS) Market is Booming Worldwide With Accenture plc, CEVA Logistics, DHL International GmbH

A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "Supply Chain As A Service (SCaaS) Market Outlook to 2026". A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Supply Chain As A Service (SCaaS) market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Supply Chain As A Service (SCaaS) Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
Marketsreportsgo.com

Omega-3 Products Market 2021 Trending Technologies, Development Plans, Future Growth and Geographical Regions to 2026

The recent study on Omega-3 Products market conducts a thorough assessment of this business vertical by elucidating the major development trends, restraints, challenges, and prospects that will define the industry dynamics in the forthcoming years. Proceeding further, it emphasizes on the key regional markets and identifies the top areas to further business expansion, while offering a detailed account of the established players in this domain. But that’s not all, it also explicates the footprint of the Covid-19 pandemic on the overall revenue generation and sheds light upon the prevalent business strategies adopted by leading organizations to adapt to the uncertainties in the industry.
Marketsdrpgazette.com

Break Out Ahead? American Battery Metals Corp (OTCMKTS:ABML) Announces News

American Battery Metals Corp (OTCMKTS:ABML) stock opens slightly lower as the stock has seen a strong rally last month. As of 10:00, ABML stock fell 6 cents or 2.76% to $2.11 with more than 891K shares, compared to its average volume of 4.91 million shares. The stock has moved within a range of $ 2.1000 – 2.2500 after opening the trade at $2.22.
Sonoma County, CAdrpjournal.com

Fincanna Capital Corp (OTCMKTS: FNNZF) Portfolio Company – The Galley Establishes Trident Distribution: Pharmacielo Ltd (OTCMKTS: PCLOF) Reports Of $2.654 Million In Revenues In 2020

Fincanna Capital Corp (OTCMKTS: FNNZF) portfolio company QVI Inc established Trident Distribution in California. Sonoma County, California based QVI Inc is conducting business as The Galley. One-stop shop solution. Trident Distribution is a full-service CD (cannabis distribution) company. It will distribute licensed cannabis brands in the San Francisco Bay Area....
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Key Energy Services (OTCMKTS:KEGX) Shares Up 5%

Key Energy Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KEGX)’s stock price shot up 5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.25 and last traded at $5.25. 1,345 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 1,528 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.00.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Short Interest in Hulic Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HULCF) Expands By 55.4%

Hulic Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HULCF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 387,500 shares, an increase of 55.4% from the April 29th total of 249,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Short Interest in ArcelorMittal South Africa Ltd (OTCMKTS:AMSIY) Increases By 41.3%

ArcelorMittal South Africa Ltd (OTCMKTS:AMSIY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, an increase of 41.3% from the April 29th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.2 days.
Grocery & Supermaketmodernreaders.com

Critical Contrast: ZTE (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY) vs. Premier Foods (OTCMKTS:PRRFY)

Premier Foods (OTCMKTS:PRRFY) and ZTE (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings. Analyst Recommendations. This is a summary of recent ratings and target...
Retailmodernreaders.com

Motus Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MOTUY) Short Interest Update

Motus Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MOTUY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the April 29th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Analyzing Ferrellgas Partners (OTCMKTS:FGPR) and Kallo (OTCMKTS:KALO)

Ferrellgas Partners (OTCMKTS:FGPR) and Kallo (OTCMKTS:KALO) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability, valuation and earnings. Insider and Institutional Ownership. 0.0% of Ferrellgas Partners shares are owned by...
Stocksdrpgazette.com

Up Or Down? Bitfarms Ltd (OTCMKTS:BFARF) Mines 1Kth Bitcoin

Bitfarms Ltd (OTCMKTS:BFARF) is trading lower in the opening session despite the positive. As of 9:49, BFARF stock went down 4.32% to $4.30. The stock has traded 260K shares, compared to its average volume of 1.39 million shares. After opening at $4.48, the stock has moved within a wide range of $4.2300 – 4.4800.
Stocksdrpgazette.com

Ready for Takeoff? Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH) Announces Private Placement

Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH) moved lower in the early session on Friday. The stock has lost 50% over the past 3 months. Will it rebound?. As of 9:50, TANH stock is down by 1.72% to trade at $1.14. So far more than 1.20 million shares have exchanged hands. The stock has witnessed a total volume with 191K shares, compared to its average volume of 990K. The stock has moved within a range of $1.1100 – 1.1700after opening the trade at $1.1519.
Businessdrpgazette.com

Break out ahead? The Alkaline Water Company Inc.(NASDAQ:WTER) Extends International Reach

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WTER) trades with a moderate gain in Thursday’s trading session. The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WTER), the largest independent alkaline water company in the United States, is pleased to announce its first Caribbean distribution partnership with SaluVid, a division of TraFon Group, who will market and promote the distribution and sales of the company’s products throughout Puerto Rico and other select Caribbean islands.
Stocksdrpgazette.com

Up Or Down? Asia Broadband, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABB) Announces Share Retirement

Asia Broadband, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABB) is moving higher in the opening session and extending weekly gains to 50%. Asia Broadband Reduces Total Outstanding Shares With 107 Million Share Retirement. announce that AABB’s management and Board of Directors have approved the retirement and return of 107 million restricted common shares to the...
Stocksdrpgazette.com

Break Out Ahead? Torchlight Energy Resources (OTCMKTS:TRCH)

Torchlight Energy Resources (OTCMKTS:TRCH) stock is up a bit in the opening session on Wednesday. The stock has seen higher highs and higher lows in the past 5 weeks with a jump of 65%. The stock has more than tripled since the beginning of this year. Market Action. As of...
Stocksdrpgazette.com

Break Out Ahead? Broadside Enterprises (OTCMKTS:BRSE)

Broadside Enterprises (OTCMKTS:BRSE) is one of the biggest gainers in the penny stock list as the stock almost double after the news. Broadside Enterprises Inc (OTC: BRSE) announces Worldwide digital content distribution deal with Cinedigm Corp (NASDAQ: CIDM) MonteCristo International Entertainment, a wholly owned subsidiary of Broadside Enterprises, Inc. (OTC:BRSE)...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Ansell (OTCMKTS:ANSLF) Trading 6.9% Higher

Ansell Limited (OTCMKTS:ANSLF) traded up 6.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $31.00 and last traded at $31.00. 1,085 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 145% from the average session volume of 443 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.00. The...