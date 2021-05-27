Cancel
International Travel Opens To The Vaccinated, But How Do You Prove You Got The Shot?

NPR
 18 days ago

There's good news and bad news for Americans who have been itching to take a European vacation. Spain reopens to vaccinated tourists on June 7. Greece, Germany, France, Italy, Croatia and other countries are opening up again soon. But in order to go, travelers will have to show proof that...

text.npr.org
Related
TravelNew Scientist

How do you travel abroad safely during the covid-19 pandemic?

As vaccination numbers continue to climb, rich countries are beginning to journey back towards normality. That is also true of travel itself. On 1 June, seven EU countries set out on the long road back to freedom of movement, allowing unimpeded travel between them as long as arrivals can prove they are either immune to SARS-CoV-2 or uninfected. Many other countries are also inching back to business as usual. But …
KidsPosted by
HealthDay

Teens: You Got Your COVID Vaccine, What Now?

FRIDAY, June 4, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- U.S. teens are getting their COVID shots -- how does that change their daily lives?. Besides letting teens resume many of their normal activities, U.S. authorization of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for people as young as 12 is crucial to slowing the spread of the coronavirus, one expert says.
WorldTelegraph

What can you do if PCR test results don't arrive in time for you to travel?

Problems have emerged for many travellers who have booked Covid-19 tests with one of the government’s registered providers. The tests are need to comply with the rules for passengers arriving in the UK and also for outbound travel to many other countries. Eurofins – previously hailed by Transport Secretary Mr...
TravelTravelPulse

‘Revenge Travel?’ You’re Probably Already Doing It

It’s called ‘revenge travel’ and you’re probably already doing it. But, trust us, it’s not as sinister as it sounds no matter how much the word ‘revenge’ might imply, nor is it anything illegal. ‘Revenge travel’ is a phrase that was actually coined last year in the wake of the...
Nashville, TNNashville Parent

Air Travel and Baby: You CAN Do It

Plane travel with your baby can be strenuous — but there are ways to make it less so!. A baby on the plane? Oh no! Switch up that thought in the other passenger's minds by knowing how to travel with your little one. One of the most important things you...
Public HealthMiami Herald

US air travelers top 2 million for first time since pandemic began

Daily U.S. air travelers exceeded 2 million for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began, reaching almost three-quarters of the volume recorded on the same day in 2019, according to the Transportation Security Administration. TSA officials screened 2,028,961 people at airport security checkpoints on Friday, which was 1.5 million...
TravelPosted by
Boston 25 News WFXT

Travel rebound: 2 million people go through US airports

DALLAS — (AP) — The airline industry’s recovery from the pandemic passed a milestone as more than 2 million people streamed through U.S. airport security checkpoints on Friday for the first time since early March 2020. The Transportation Security Administration announced Saturday that 2.03 million travelers were screened at airport...
TravelTrumann Democrat

The Latest: US air travel rebounds with more vaccinations

DALLAS — The airline industry’s recovery from the pandemic passed a milestone as more than 2 million people streamed through U.S. airport security checkpoints on Friday for the first time since early March 2020. The Transportation Security Administration announced Saturday that 2.03 million travelers were screened at airport security checkpoints...
PharmaceuticalsWashington Post

How do you persuade skeptics to get vaccinated? Trust matters more than information.

How do you persuade reluctant or skeptical people to get vaccinated against a deadly pandemic — or any potentially dangerous illness? That question has long bedeviled public health officials. In 2019, just a year before the coronavirus struck, the World Health Organization declared “vaccine hesitancy,” its term for that reluctance, one of the top 10 global health threats. Vaccines can’t help the world achieve global herd immunity against the coronavirus or any infectious disease if a significant number of people won’t accept the shot.
Seattle, WASeattle Times

Travelers can fly nonstop to 16 world destinations from Seattle — but should you? Know the COVID rules, risks

With Seattle becoming the first major city to vaccinate 70% of eligible residents, people are increasingly booking flights and making their way to Seattle-Tacoma International Airport. Travel is high on many people’s summertime bucket lists, especially since Washington state is planning to drop all remaining COVID-19 restrictions by June 30, the European Union is reopening to tourists, and there’s been talk about the U.S.-Canada border reopening this summer.
Public Healthipolitics.ca

Fully vaccinated travellers can soon enter Canada with less hassle

People who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 will soon be able to sidestep some restrictions when entering Canada, according to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Which restrictions they’ll be able to dodge is still unclear, and Trudeau gave few other details at a news conference on Tuesday. Currently, Canada has among...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Eight states see rise in new COVID-19 infections

Eight states are experiencing a rise in new COVID-19 infections, according to data compiled by John Hopkins University. Alabama, Arkansas, Hawaii, Missouri, Nevada, Texas, Utah and Wyoming have all seen cases rise in the past two weeks, John Hopkins reported. According to the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention, all...
Posted by
Best Life

Scientists Just Made a Startling Discovery About Vaccinated People Who Get COVID

Vaccinations give us some reassurance that we're safe from the novel coronavirus—but since no vaccine is 100 percent effective, you could still catch COVID after getting your shot(s), which is known as a breakthrough infection. However, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has said that not only are these cases very rare—as in, there's only about a 0.01 percent chance—they're also more likely to be asymptomatic or mild, which means the vaccines are working as intended. In recent months, medical experts have said that not only does the vaccine prevent you from developing severe COVID, but vaccinated people who are infected are less likely to transmit the virus. Unfortunately, scientists just recently made a new discovery about breakthrough infections that may debunk that notion. According to a new study out of the University of Washington (UW) Medicine, vaccinated people who get COVID may be more likely to spread the virus than previously believed.
Travelvernonmatters.ca

Wait or travel if you are eager for a second COVID shot

Those waiting for a second COVID-19 vaccination may have a choice to make depending on how eager they are to get fully immunized. A Vernon resident contact Vernon Matters indicating they were given an appointment in Salmon Arm for a second dose of mRNA vaccine (Pfizer or Morderna), for the end of June, instead of a Vernon Location.
Immigrationnewsverses.com

Direct Flights from US Carry Vacationers Again to Bonaire and Curaçao

Final week noticed the resumption of direct nonstop service from the U.S. to Bonaire, with American Airways flights out of Miami and Delta Air Traces departing from Atlanta. Concurrently, nonstop service from the U.S. to Curaçao additionally restarted from Miami and Charlotte aboard American Airways and out of New York Metropolis by way of JetBlue Airways.