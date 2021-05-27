Heading Higher? Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) Vitamin Shoppe Starts Franchising.
Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) s on the move today. Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) the Vitamin Shoppe to Expand at Retail with Franchise Stores. · The Vitamin Shoppe, an omni-channel specialty retailer of nutritional products, today announced the launch of an innovative franchising model for independent operators to open The Vitamin Shoppe stores in their own communities around the United States. This is the first time in its 44-year history that The Vitamin Shoppe will partner with business owners to operate franchise stores.drpgazette.com