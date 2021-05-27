Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Heading Higher? Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) Vitamin Shoppe Starts Franchising.

By Jessica Bellucci
drpgazette.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFranchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) s on the move today. Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) the Vitamin Shoppe to Expand at Retail with Franchise Stores. · The Vitamin Shoppe, an omni-channel specialty retailer of nutritional products, today announced the launch of an innovative franchising model for independent operators to open The Vitamin Shoppe stores in their own communities around the United States. This is the first time in its 44-year history that The Vitamin Shoppe will partner with business owners to operate franchise stores.

drpgazette.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vitamin A#Frg#Board Of Directors#Nasdaq Stock Market#Nasdaq Inc#Retail Business#Specialty Stores#Frg Rrb#Franchise Stores#The Vitamin Shoppe#Ebitda#Franchise Group Inc#Company#Retailer#Stock#Nutritional Products#Business Owners#Dividend#Shareholders#Non Gaap Eps Guidance
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Retail Stores
News Break
Economy
News Break
Nasdaq
Related
Stocksmodernreaders.com

The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 366,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,091 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in The RMR Group were worth $14,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 3,396 Shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 254,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.90% of iRobot worth $31,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Sold by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lowered its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 8.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 65,737 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 6,186 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $11,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stockscom-unik.info

Insider Buying: Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG) Director Acquires 5,000 Shares of Stock

Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG) Director James P. Parmelee acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.75 per share, for a total transaction of $13,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 106,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $293,364.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Kessler Investment Group LLC Purchases Shares of 17,787 Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCB)

Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCB) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 17,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,277,000. Discovery makes up about 3.0% of Kessler Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Sold by PSI Advisors LLC

PSI Advisors LLC lessened its position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 72.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,180 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Andrew M. Laurence Buys 50,000 Shares of Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) Stock

Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) EVP Andrew M. Laurence acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 400,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,427,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Cibc World Markets Corp Buys Shares of 5,549 Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000. Several other hedge funds and...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $100 million-$105 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $70.02 million. Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS...
Stocksdrpgazette.com

Heading For New Highs? Usio, Inc (NASDAQ:USIO) Is In News

Usio, Inc (NASDAQ:USIO) stock is trading higher in the opening session on Thursday. The stock has seen a nice uptrend since the start of the year with a jump of 125 year-to-date. Market Action. As of 10:50, USIO stock moved up by 11.25% at $6.68. The stock has traded 119K...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

IndexIQ Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI)

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 125.1% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 21.9% in the first quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 21,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 3,771 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the first quarter valued at $341,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 21.6% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 181,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,300,000 after purchasing an additional 32,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the first quarter valued at $521,000. 55.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Lifestyledrpgazette.com

Top 4 Mid-day Losers In Restaurants Sector: Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ: GTIM), Burgerfi International Inc (NASDAQ: BFI), Muscle Maker Inc (NASDAQ: GRIL), Rave Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ: RAVE)

Following are the major losers in the restaurant sector by the mid-day session on Thursday. Keep these stocks on your radar this week. Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ: GTIM) stock is down by 3.38% to trade at $4.0001. It traded more than 12k shares which were lower than its average volume of 94k shares. The stock was down by 9.80% last month. In a downtrend, its 50 days simple moving average went down by 9.13%.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Keystone Financial Group Has $2.30 Million Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Keystone Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,266 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the quarter. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Tesco Pension Investment Ltd Purchases 127,284 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Tesco Pension Investment Ltd lifted its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 14.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,019,699 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 127,284 shares during the period. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $67,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 2,225 Shares of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,620 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,225 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Encore Capital Group were worth $1,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 132.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,317 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,483 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.22% of Align Technology worth $92,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Grows Stake in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Repligen were worth $1,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) COO Sells $2,708,625.00 in Stock

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) COO Quentin S. Blackford sold 7,223 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $2,708,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) & Viper Networks (OTCMKTS:VPER) Head-To-Head Comparison

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) and Viper Networks (OTCMKTS:VPER) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and dividends. Volatility & Risk. CoStar Group has a beta of...