Heading Higher? Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) Vitamin Shoppe Starts Franchising.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 125.1% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 21.9% in the first quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 21,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 3,771 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the first quarter valued at $341,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 21.6% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 181,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,300,000 after purchasing an additional 32,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the first quarter valued at $521,000. 55.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.