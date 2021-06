Enveric Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ENVB) stock is trading higher in the opening session on Thursday. The stock has seen a selling pressure so far this year with a fall of 40%. As of 10:50, ENVB stock moved up by 3.40% at $2.37. The stock has traded 365K shares, well below its average volume of 6.65 million shares. The stock opened at $2.31 and moved in a range of $ 2.2950 – 2.4000.