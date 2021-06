A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ZM. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $550.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $417.96.