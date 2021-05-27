The Best LGBTQ+ Movies on Peacock

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleIn celebration of Pride month, we’ve compiled a list of the best Fresh LGBTQ+ movies you can find on Peacock right now. You’ll find breakout hit dramas (Far From Heaven) alongside feel-good comedies like The Birdcage. The titles below are sorted from the best LGBTQ+ films on Peacock – those...

Moviesdarkhorizons.com

Casting: Quaid, Emms, Parker, Greer

Dennis Quaid has signed on for Peacock’s “Joe Exotic” limited series in the role of reality show producer Rick Kirkman. Exotic became a household name from Netflix’s hit documentary “Tiger King” and this series will be based on the Wondery podcast about the man. John Cameron Mitchell, Kate McKinnon, Nat Wolff, Brian Van Holt and Sam Keeley star. [Source: THR]
MoviesBox Office Mojo

Chris Rock Takes On The 'Saw' Franchise In ‘Spiral’, Warner Releases Taylor Sheridan/Angelina Jolie Thriller ‘Those Who Wish Me Dead’

The summer movie season continues on its road to recovery and normalcy, with four new wide releases hitting screens. Still, studios are holding back their big guns for now, as roughly one-third of theaters remain closed and capacity restrictions remain in place at many locations. The past few months have shown promising box office results from films such as Godzilla vs. Kong, Mortal Kombat, and Demon Slayer: Mugen Train, but it may still take some time before the box office returns to its former glory, with the major test coming over Memorial Day weekend when Cruella and A Quiet Place Part II face off.
Moviesrecordpatriot.com

Best crime-comedy movies

If you’re looking for the thrill of a crime story with some ample comic relief, look no further than these 25 films. Stacker compiled data on all feature-length crime-comedy movies to come up with a Stacker score—a weighted index split evenly between IMDb and Metacritic scores.
TravelNews Channel Nebraska

Best time travel movies

Many films come with an escapism element, the ability to separate ourselves from our current timeline and reality to imagine an alternate time or place. It is a common feature in entertainment, which can serve as an outlet to explore our fears, dreams, and hopes for the future. Many movies take their characters on a journey to the past or future in hopes of teaching profound lessons, offering new perspectives, or simply presenting a challenge or a solution to a problem that they are facing in their current timeline. They expand the reach of what we think is possible in our current lives.
Minoritiesromper.com

10 Great LGBTQ+ Movies To Watch With Your Kids

June is Pride Month, and there’s lots you can do to celebrate with your kids. You can go to a Pride parade as a family, learn about LGBTQ+ history, or maybe just be more intentional and inclusive in the media you and your kiddos are consuming. Fortunately, filmmakers are out there, ready to tell these diverse, important stories in a way that families can enjoy together. While many of these skew a bit older — more appropriate for teens than toddlers — we’ve compiled a list of family-friendly LGBTQ+ movies that has something for everyone.
MoviesScreenrant.com

10 Best Summer Horror Movies

The warm and hot summer months may not be the first thing that viewers think of when they think of scary settings, but, over the years, some filmmakers have made some truly gut-wrenching summer horror flicks. Rather than focus on the dark and the gloomy, some movies are terrifying because their setting is something not normally seen as scary. Besides the 80s trend of summer camp horror movies, there are numerous others that use the summer months to make audiences rethink when they're safe from things that go bump in the night.
MinoritiesDecider

The Best LGBTQ+ Shows on Netflix

HAPPY PRIDE MONTH!! That’s right: today is June 1st, kicking off the first Pride Month post-pandemic. Rainbow everything is filling the stores and as vaccinated people return to society, we expect this Pride to be the biggest and most exuberant one yet. And what better way to celebrate this month than by watching all the LGBTQ+ shows you can get your hands on?
FestivalDecider

The Best Memorial Day Movies to Stream

Happy Memorial Day! Today marks the perfect time to scrub the rust off the grills, kick back, and welcome in summer. But amidst all of the fun, sweaty memories, today is a day to remember military personnel lost while serving. If you’re looking for a great way to celebrate and pay tribute to those we’ve lost, why not stream a classic film with Memorial Day themes? We’re here to help. If you’re looking for a war movie to watch after a big BBQ or first day back at the pool, we’ve got a handful of ideas.
MoviesDen of Geek

The Best TV and Movie Dragons in History

If you’re lucky enough to live near Islay, Scotland, you may have heard the tale of the Islay Dragon, a myth that has inspired a new limited edition whisky from the legendary Scotch whisky distillery, Ardbeg. Ardbeg Scorch is distilled in heavily-charred American oak casks for a super-smoky flavour, and...
MinoritiesMic

3 LGBTQ+ movies to stream on the Criterion Channel during Pride Month

It’s Pride Month, which means, for some, vodka cranberries, gaudy Target merch, and wandering around for water beneath the scalding (but inclusive!) sun. Pride Month is also an opportunity to better get in touch with LGBTQ+ history and art, beyond new releases like the second season of Love, Victor or the gay character in Cruella. The Criterion Channel, the Criterion Collection’s streaming site that specializes in classic, art house, foreign, and independent cinema, has an exceptional library of LGBTQ+ related titles to watch this month, films that plumb the depths of questions about representation, as well as thornier interrogations in race, class, and gender. Through art, we’re able to not only see ourselves, but interrogate what representation means and what its possibilities are. These are still issues and questions we are addressing in the community today, and these films show us historical precedent to engaging with these ideas. Here are three titles you should check out, available to stream on the Criterion Channel.