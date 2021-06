Many investors hope to find a stock that they'll be able to ride from ultra-cheap levels to massive growth. That's one reason why penny stocks can be so tempting to some: After all, if a stock is trading in that under-$5-a-share range, relatively small gains in terms of dollars and cents can amount to large percentage increases. If a penny stock you're invested in delivers results that move it up by several dollars per share, or tens of dollars even, the profits can be life-changing.