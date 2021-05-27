U.S. and China Trade Representatives Hold First Phone Call Under Biden

President Joe Biden rejected the idea Wednesday that he and Chinese President Xi Jinping are "old friends," instead claiming their relationship is "just pure business." While running for the White House last year, Biden, as he has continued doing since taking office, has noted he met multiple times when Xi was his country's No. 2. He frequently notes that he has spent more time with the now-Chinese leader than any other U.S. official. But he appeared eager to draw a line between his role as a government official and friendship, something former President Donald Trump often did, but those alleged friendships with Xi and others got the 45th president very little in terms of global affairs.