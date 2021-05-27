U.S. and China Trade Representatives Hold First Phone Call Under Biden
O P. The U. S and China Trade representatives held their first phone call under the Biden administration. They had what's being called a candid, pragmatic and constructive conversation tonight, according to the ministry in a Chinese language online statement translated by CNBC. This statement did not share any details on developments for trade or whether tariffs applied under the Trump administration would be rolled back. The call between the leaders was the first since President Joe Biden as we say, took.search.audioburst.com