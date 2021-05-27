Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Foreign Policy

U.S. and China Trade Representatives Hold First Phone Call Under Biden

audioburst.com
 22 days ago

O P. The U. S and China Trade representatives held their first phone call under the Biden administration. They had what's being called a candid, pragmatic and constructive conversation tonight, according to the ministry in a Chinese language online statement translated by CNBC. This statement did not share any details on developments for trade or whether tariffs applied under the Trump administration would be rolled back. The call between the leaders was the first since President Joe Biden as we say, took.

search.audioburst.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S#China Trade#Chinese#Cnbc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Foreign Policy
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Country
China
Related
POTUSNewsweek

Biden Says It's 'Unlikely' Delta Variant Will Cause U.S. Lockdown but Won't Rule It Out

President Joe Biden said Friday that it is "unlikely" the coronavirus's Delta variant will force the U.S. into another lockdown but hesitated to rule it out. "I don't think so, because so many people have already been vaccinated," Biden said at a press conference when asked if the variant could prompt a new shutdown nationally. "But the Delta variant can cause more people to die in areas where people have not been vaccinated. Where people have gotten the two shots, the Delta variant is highly unlikely to result in anything."
Presidential ElectionPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

Biden's gift to Putin

Despite four years of sustained hysterics about the supposed Russian-compromised nature of his presidency, Donald Trump's administration carried out a variety of policies to shore up Europe’s eastern flank, bolster U.S. military strength relative to Russia’s, and weaken Russia’s coercive power generally. Yet six months into President Joe Biden’s term, we’ve seen the opposite effect: The sources of the taunts and tough-talking on Russia have been remarkably conciliatory to Vladimir Putin.
Presidential ElectionNPR

What Biden And Putin's Meeting Could Mean For U.S.-Russia Relations

I'm Mary Louise Kelly in Geneva, where, after weeks of planning and weeks of speculation, the summit between Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Joe Biden is over. The day began with a tense photo op outside the 18th-century Swiss villa where the two men met, flanked by Swiss, Russian and U.S. flags. And with the Swiss president standing in between them, Biden and Putin looked on at the throngs of press. They waved. They headed inside. And then talks went on for about four hours.
POTUSUS News and World Report

Biden Queries China's Desire to Find Origin of Coronavirus

GENEVA (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden said China was trying to project itself as a responsible nation in regard to the COVID-19 pandemic, but it remained unclear whether Beijing was really trying to understand the origins of the coronavirus. Asked if he would call Chinese President Xi Jinping as...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Newsweek

Vladimir Putin Says Joe Biden is 'Intelligent, Collected, Does Not Miss a Thing'

Russian President Vladimir Putin gave high marks for U.S. President Joe Biden after their meeting in Switzerland this week—despite their rocky relationship of the past. "Biden is a professional, and you need to work very carefully with him so as not to miss something," Putin told reporters Thursday—a day after they met in the neutral site of Geneva, Russian state-owned media TASS reported. "He himself does not miss anything, I assure you. It was completely obvious to me."
Texas StatePosted by
Newsweek

Trump Should Pay $560K For Border Visit Debt: Texas Judge

When former President Donald Trump visits the U.S.-Mexico border later this month, he should bring along $560,000 to pay off an outstanding debt, according to El Paso County Judge Ricardo Samaniego. Samaniego said Trump owes the city of El Paso that amount for his last trip there during his re-election...
POTUSPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

'We're not old friends': Biden says his relationship with China's Xi is 'pure business'

President Joe Biden rejected the idea Wednesday that he and Chinese President Xi Jinping are "old friends," instead claiming their relationship is "just pure business." While running for the White House last year, Biden, as he has continued doing since taking office, has noted he met multiple times when Xi was his country's No. 2. He frequently notes that he has spent more time with the now-Chinese leader than any other U.S. official. But he appeared eager to draw a line between his role as a government official and friendship, something former President Donald Trump often did, but those alleged friendships with Xi and others got the 45th president very little in terms of global affairs.