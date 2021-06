To the 14 Senators who voted not to pass HB177, We, the residents of Dalton who wrote to you asking for you to consider our position, want to thank you for hearing our voices. This bill would have silenced us, and closed the door on the proposed Granite State Landfill, a project that can provide many benefits to our little town of Dalton, including jobs and tax relief, to name a few. We feel strongly local knowledge and insight is important when it comes to key projects that will help to improve the resilience of our community. We are glad that we will continue to have the opportunity to be a part of discussions and decisions that will impact us as residents of Dalton for years to come.