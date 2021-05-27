Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Senate Republicans Release $928 Billion Infrastructure Counteroffer

NPR
 18 days ago

A group of Senate Republicans on Thursday unveiled a $928 billion infrastructure proposal to counter President Biden's plan for a nearly $2 trillion bill. The proposal outlines a significant increase from the most recent GOP plan to spend $568 billion. The new version includes additional money for roads, bridges, water, rail and airports, but the majority of the proposed spending is part of an existing baseline plan for investments. The total new money is just $257 billion.

text.npr.org
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Hawaii State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roger Wicker
Person
Pat Toomey
Person
Brian Schatz
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senate Republicans#Economy#Government Spending#Government Funding#Federal Funding#Republican Senators#The White House#Democrats#Npr#Va#Infrastructure Talks#Water Infrastructure#Gop Negotiators#Separate Legislation#Taxes#Investments#Covid 19 Relief Funding#Baseline Spending#Senator Capito#Policies
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Capitol
News Break
Senate
News Break
Congress
News Break
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Democratic Party
Related
Congress & CourtsSt. Augustine Record

Congressional Votes: Rick Scott rejects 3 judicial nominees

Here's a look at how area members of Congress voted over the previous week. Along with the week's roll call votes, the Senate also passed a resolution (S. Res. 229), recognizing the devastating attack on a girls' school in Kabul, Afghanistan, on May 8, 2021, and expressing solidarity with the Afghan people.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

McConnell seeks to divide and conquer Democrats

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) is looking to split President Biden from his progressive base by expressing an openness to a possible bipartisan infrastructure deal that is much smaller than Biden’s preferred plan. Liberal lawmakers also want a bigger package, and they distrust McConnell, who they think may be...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

At Senate hearing, Republicans spar with Pentagon leaders over size of $715 billion defense budget

‘BARELY TREADING WATER’: Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Mark Milley faced a respectful but highly skeptical onslaught from key Republicans on the Senate Armed Services Committee yesterday as they sought to defend the Biden administration’s proposed $715 billion Pentagon budget. “You have a hard job, especially...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Maher goes after Manchin: 'Most powerful Republican in the Senate'

HBO’s Bill Maher went after Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) during his show Friday night, dubbing the moderate Democrat the “most powerful Republican in the Senate.”. The comedian and liberal commentator knocked Manchin while opening his show “Real Time with Bill Maher,” noting that President Biden would meet with Queen Elizabeth II on Sunday at the conclusion of the Group of Seven summit.
POTUSWashington Post

How Trump can flip the Senate with one phone call

We are told that there are two types of Republicans today: those who accept that Donald Trump is the leader of the party and those who are in denial. Well, if Trump is really the head of the party, there is an easy way for him to demonstrate it — by making one simple, magnanimous phone call to Sen. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.) and persuading him to flip the Senate to GOP control.
Cleveland, OHPosted by
Cleveland.com

Ohio Senate Republicans put billions of stimulus dollars at risk in budget showdown with President Joe Biden: The Wake Up podcast

CLEVELAND, Ohio — A proposed tax cut by Republican legislators in Ohio’s Senate could create some problems in regard to federal stimulus money. You can listen online here. The Senate’s two-year, $75 billion budget proposal includes a 5 percent income tax cut. The tax cuts would cost the state $874 million, but the cuts also could create a legal showdown with the federal government over stimulus funding ... the federal money can’t be used to finance tax breaks. Meanwhile, today marks the lifting of statewide coronavirus-related health restrictions in Ohio. And it appears the boost in vaccinations provided by the Vax-a-Million giveaway might be waning.
Congress & CourtsThe Tribune-Democrat

Eye on the Capitol: Congressional votes for the week of June 4-10

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Here’s a look at howPennsylvania members of Congress voted over the previous week. There were no key votes in the House this week. • NEW JERSEY JUDGE: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Julien Xavier Neals to serve as a U.S. district court judge for the New Jersey district. Since 2006, Neals has been a lawyer for the city of Newark and, starting in 2015, for Bergen County, New Jersey. A supporter, Sen. Robert Menendez, D-N.J., said: “His tremendous breadth of experience, even temperament, and sound judgment make him a superb candidate to serve on the federal bench.” The vote, on June 8, was 66 yeas to 33 nays.