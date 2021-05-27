Harding, Virginia Elizabeth

Virginia Elizabeth Harding, of Daytona Beach, passed away on May 25th at her daughter's home in Cambridge, MD with her loving family and four grandchildren beside her. She was born in Farmington, New Hampshire on April 30, 1935 to the late William Souter and Elizabeth Matthew Souter. Virginia graduated from Farmington High School in 1953. While attending Plymouth Teachers College, she met and married Richard B. Harding of Union. They left New England and move to the South where they raised their family, worked, played and retired. They lived primarily in Georgia and Florida. Virginia's love for the water started at a very young age. When she was a young girl, she would go the Nubble Light House off the New Hampshire coast with her family and eat chop suey from a thermos. She and her family always had a lake house or a beach house on the water. She enjoyed playing cards with her bridge groups and canasta with her children and grandchildren. She was a member of the Peninsula Women's Club, Daytona, Florida for 41 years, and she held every position within the club leadership board. She was loved dearly and will be terribly missed. Virginia is survived by her children Dawn Veatch and husband Raymond of Cambridge, Elizabeth Harding Aikens of Daytona Beach, FL, and Cyril Van Harding of Solvang, CA; grandchildren Virginia Veatch Mansour and husband Michael of Washington, D.C., Grace Veatch of Cambridge, Sarah Dawn Veatch and husband Matt Schmitt of Fort Washington, MD, and Elijah R.H. Aikens of Georgia; as well as her first great grandson, John Charles Mansour II. She is preceded in death by her parents and her husband. A private ceremony will be held by the family. Arrangements are in the care of Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. in Cambridge. Virginia and Richard's ashes will be interned in Lovell Lake Cemetery in Sanbornville, New Hampshire in October.