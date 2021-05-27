Cancel
Dallas, GA

Siera, James "Jim"

Marietta Daily Journal
 23 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJames Lucian "Jim" Siera, formerly of Smyrna and Dallas, GA passed away on Sunday, October 18, 2020. Jim was born in Detroit, MI but grew up in Gatlinburg, TN which he considered his home. He often recounted fond and funny memories of his time growing up with his family in the mountains of Tennessee. After marrying his high school sweetheart, Jean, he worked for the FBI while earning his accounting degree from Strayer Junior College. Jim and Jean then moved to Smyrna, Georgia, and he ran his CPA business until retirement. They moved from Smyrna to Dallas, Georgia where they could pretend they were back home in the Smoky Mountains again. They spent 22 years together in their dream home. Jim is preceded in death by his wife, Jean Siera, son Jim Siera, parents Ethel and Lucian Siera and brother Richard Siera. He is survived by his daughter Jeanne McCumpsey and husband Kyle, sister Cybele Sieradski, brother Steve Siera and wife Maureen, brother Tom Siera and wife Charlene, grandson Sam McCumpsey, and many nieces and nephews. Graveside service and interment will be on Saturday, June 12 at 1:00pm at Shiloh Memorial Cemetery in Pigeon Forge, TN. Arrangements are being handled by Atchley Funeral Home in Sevierville, TN.

