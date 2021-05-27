Cancel
Colorado Becomes 1st State To Ban Legacy College Admissions

NPR
 8 days ago

When someone applies to college, there's often a box or a section on the application that asks about any relatives who attended the university — perhaps a parent or a cousin. This is called "legacy," and for decades it's given U.S. college applicants a leg up in admissions. But no longer in Colorado's public colleges.

text.npr.org
