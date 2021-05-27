Class of ‘21 can now bring 8 guests to graduation

Graduating seniors can have up to eight guests attend their graduation ceremony. Matthew Sasser | Daily Journal

ROCKINGHAM — Richmond Senior High School students are now allowed eight tickets for their friends and family for the June 4 graduation ceremony, the school announced Wednesday afternoon.

Originally, students were limited to four guests to adhere to COVID-19 guidelines. A few later, it was bumped up to six guests before being increased again on the 26th.

Principal Jim Butler said that after meeting with district leadership this week, they were able to determine that Raider Stadium could accommodate eight guests from each graduate — the number that was typical for an outdoor Raider graduation pre-pandemic.

“We’re very excited,” Principal Jim Butler said. “It’s one of the best pieces of news we’ve been able to put out. The more people that can celebrate a student’s graduation, the better.”

Students are currently taking final exams. It’s unclear how many Raiders will be graduating at this point.

Butler said he’s reminding students and families that there are two graduation ceremonies this year. Individuals who enroll in the summer course classes and complete their necessary credits needed to graduate will have another ceremony in July to recognize them for their hard work.

“It’s every bit the diploma that is bestowed upon June fourth,” Butler told the Daily Journal earlier this month. “We want them to embrace the opportunity that if they missed out on the opportunity of graduating on June 4, that doesn’t mean that door is closed.”

The first RSHS Graduation will take place at 8:00 p.m. on Friday, June 4. The second will be taking place on July 15.