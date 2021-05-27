Cancel
Angier, NC

 13 days ago

Public Notice Take notice that the Angier & Black River Fire Department, Inc. will on Monday, the 14th day of June, 2021 hold its annual corporation meeting. This meeting will be held at the Angier & Black River Fire Department, starting at 7:00pm _ until. The purpose of this meeting is to elect or reinstate members to the Board of Directors and to transact other business as necessary. Face Mask will be required and will be provided at the meeting. Done by Austin F. Tew, Fire Chief, This the 23rd day of April, 2021. 5/14,21,28/2021.

Angier, NC
