Silver City, NM

FCC License Renewal Announcement

By Marcus Hanson
gmcr.org
 8 days ago

On May 24, 2021 Gila Mimbres Community Radio broadcasting as KURU 89.1 FM of Silver City, New Mexico filed an application with the Federal Communications Commission for renewal of its license. Members of the public wishing to view this application or obtain information about how to file comments and petitions on the application can visit publicfiles.fcc.gov, and search in KURU 89.1 FM’s public file.

gmcr.org
