Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Goleta, CA

Tonight’s the Night! The Goleta Community State of the City Premieres this Evening, May 27 at 7:00 p.m.

cityofgoleta.org
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTune in TONIGHT, May 27, at 7:00 p.m. for the premiere of the Goleta Community State of the City! You can watch the show on your choice of platforms (Goleta TV Channel 19, YouTube, Facebook, or the City website). It will premiere in English followed by Spanish at 8:15 p.m. Make a night of it! Support local restaurants by picking up food with #GoletaToGo and then gathering around to watch the show.

www.cityofgoleta.org
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Goleta, CA
Government
Local
California Entertainment
City
Goleta, CA
Local
California Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amanda Gorman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brewery#The Pledge Of Allegiance#Old Town#Tonight#City Staff#Goleta Tv Channel 19#Councilmembers#Q A#Zermeno Dance Academy#Bahia De Cadiz Music#Super Bitchin#Cityofgoleta1 Rrb#Goleta Community Members#Premiere#Mayor Paula Perotte#Spanish#Food
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Youtube
Related
Goleta, CASanta Barbara Independent

City of Goleta Releases New Video on LED Street Lighting Project

GOLETA, CA, May 13, 2021 – LED lights will be coming to Goleta streets in late summer/early fall. The City will be replacing more than 1,300 High-Pressure Sodium (HPS) streetlight fixtures throughout Goleta with new energy efficient LED streetlights. Watch our new video explaining this project featuring Public Works staff. The video is available in English (https://youtu.be/6zgKww9XIiQ) and Spanish (https://youtu.be/j9-r-2zLi9Q). The new lights will save the City money, require less maintenance, provide clearer lighting and are better for the environment. The project is expected to save Goleta over 345,000 kilowatt hours and approximately $115,000 in energy costs in the first year after the project is implemented.
Santa Barbara, CASanta Barbara Edhat

2021 Fiesta Poster and Pin Revealed

As they have for 97 years, and with emotion, fanfare and excitement, the 2021 Fiesta Poster and Pin have been unveiled to the community. La Presidenta Stephanie Petlow had the distinguished honor in front of family, friends and members of the community at the Fiesta kick-off La Primavera celebration at The Carriage and Western Art Museum. It was a special moment for Ms. Petlow who designed the poster and pin using family, youth and history.
Santa Barbara, CASanta Barbara Edhat

Volunteers Needed at Wildlife Care Network

Volunteers make up an important part of the team at Santa Barbara Wildlife Care Network (SBWCN). Spring baby season is in full swing, and SBWCN is urgently looking for more volunteers during this busy time of year! There are two volunteer positions that are in critical need right now:. 1....
Santa Barbara County, CASanta Barbara Edhat

Dos Pueblos High School Wins Waterwise Video Contest

Source: Santa Barbara County Public Works Department. The Santa Barbara County Water Agency is pleased to announce the 22nd Annual WaterWise High School Video Contest winners. In total, 30 students from five schools throughout the county submitted 14 videos. Students were challenged to create 30-second videos centered on the theme, “DIY the Water Wise Way.” While the Water Agency and local water providers arrange for monetary prizes to the winning schools, private sector sponsors provide awards for the students.