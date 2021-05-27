Tonight’s the Night! The Goleta Community State of the City Premieres this Evening, May 27 at 7:00 p.m.
Tune in TONIGHT, May 27, at 7:00 p.m. for the premiere of the Goleta Community State of the City! You can watch the show on your choice of platforms (Goleta TV Channel 19, YouTube, Facebook, or the City website). It will premiere in English followed by Spanish at 8:15 p.m. Make a night of it! Support local restaurants by picking up food with #GoletaToGo and then gathering around to watch the show.www.cityofgoleta.org