Notice of Continued Public Hearing to Consider Title 17 (Zoning) Amendments

There are only five days remaining to send in your questions for Goleta’s Community State of the City! This year’s 2021 Goleta Community State of the City will be a first of its kind virtual show format premiering at 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 27, 2021. An important part of the show is seeing and hearing your questions! If there is anything on your mind, or that you are wondering about, now is the time to ask.