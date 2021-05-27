Notice of Continued Public Hearing to Consider Title 17 (Zoning) Amendments
On May 24, 2021, the Planning Commission continued, without discussion, the public hearing for Title 17 (Zoning) Amendments to June 14, 2021 at 6:00 P.M. At the June 14, 2021 Planning Commission meeting, the Planning Commission will conduct a public hearing to consider a resolution recommending to the City Council adoption of Title 17 (Zoning) Amendments. The proposed amendments to Title 17 include several amendments to the recently adopted Title 17 to address General Plan and State law consistency, remedy issues identified during early implementation, and provide clarity to the regulations adopted. The topics for these amendments include:www.cityofgoleta.org