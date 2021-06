SALISBURY, Md.– Wicomico County Recreation & Parks’ Youth Fishing Derby, a longtime community tradition, is back in person this summer. Children ages 15 and under must preregister to participate in this free event on June 5. Check-in is at 8 a.m. at the Salisbury City Park. Fishing will be from 9-11 a.m. with awards and snacks for the youth participants to follow.