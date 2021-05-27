Make Goleta Count Video Takes Home Gold Telly
The City of Goleta is pleased to have learned that the Make Goleta Count census video won a prestigious Gold Telly Award. The gold trophy was given to TV Santa Barbara, the region’s community media access center that operates channels 17 and 71, for the production of the video. The City of Goleta had a 76% Census completion rate, the highest completion percentage in Santa Barbara County. Founded in 1979, the Telly Awards are the premier award honoring outstanding content for television and cable, digital and streaming, and non-broadcast distribution. The Make Goleta Count! video can be watched online here.www.cityofgoleta.org