I receive versions of the following questions each spring and summer as people have more interactions with our native wildlife. Q. Is it environmentally acceptable to feed wild animals? I know people who feed squirrels and pigeons in parks, have bird feeders in their backyards or throw food to chipmunks around picnic tables at parks. We feed the turtles in our lake almost every day during warm weather. And what about deer, raccoons and bears? Are there any restrictions on feeding these or other animals? Is feeding wild animals likely to harm them?