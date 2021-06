If you are new here, HI! My name is Juli and I just started eating beans a year ago after not eating them for 10 years while following the paleo diet. Well it has be(an) AMAZING. Beans are the freaking best. And black beans seem to work the best for me and my own gut stuff, so I buy A LOT of black bean products. Canned black beans, Fillo’s Cuban Black Beans, A Dozen Cousins Black Beans…but making the beans for yourself is SO.MUCH.CHEAPER and wayyyyy less sodium. So here we are! Today we are going to make some Cuban black beans, save some money, and keep our liver functioning properly. What a joy.