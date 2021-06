Bitcoin's price hopped over $40,000 on Monday following bullish comments by billionaire hedge fund manager Paul Tudor Jones. "I like bitcoin as a portfolio diversifier. Everybody asks me what should I do with my bitcoin? The only thing I know for certain, I want 5% in gold, 5% in bitcoin, 5% in cash, 5% in commodities," Tudor Jones said on CNBC's "Squawk Box" on Monday.