Holding On for Dear Life: HODLers Brace for Continued Turbulence

By Brock Ladenheim
NASDAQ
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBitcoin is back in the news, but this time for losing more than half its value since its peak in mid-April. The major cryptocurrency saw an increase in volatility last week, breaking multiple support levels and testing the $30,000 mark. An almost immediate bounce back above $40,000 was short-lived and a fresh round of selling ensued, with the price falling back down to around $32,000 on Sunday. As Bitcoin tries to recover its recent losses, and as traders try to navigate their way around the recent market developments, Bitcoin was seen early Wednesday pushing the $40,000 mark once again. Let’s take a look at what’s driving the cryptocurrency market at the moment.

www.nasdaq.com
Elon Musk
Elon Musk
Person
Mark Palmer
#Volatility #Global Stocks #Market Sentiment #Major Currencies #Chinese #Fiat Currency #The Treasury Department #Cryptocurrencies #Influencer Speculative #Btc #Ipo #Riot Blockchain Inc #Marathon Patent Group #Mara #Microstrategy Inc #Mstr #Btig #Nasdaq Inc #S P #Massive Swings
News Break
Tech Stocks
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Bitcoin
News Break
Economy
News Break
Stock Market
News Break
U.S. Department of the Treasury
News Break
Markets
News Break
IRS
News Break
Tesla
China
MarketsInvestorPlace

7 Cryptos That Could Rebound Soon

The crypto bubble has just popped. Cryptos have been plunging over the past month, shaking investor faith in the cryptocurrency market and wiping away around $1 trillion from the crypto market. Bitcoin (CCC:BTC-USD) has lost nearly half its value since reaching an all-time high of over $64,000 in mid-May. Although it is hard to know whether digital currencies are out of the woods, in the past few days, the crypto market has shown signs of recovery. Therefore, today’s article discusses seven cryptos that could rebound soon.
Stockscoincodex.com

What Caused the Recent Crypto Market Drop?

Cryptocurrencies have been performing poorly in the last 4 weeks. Many members of the cryptocurrency community have pointed to China-related news and Elon Musk's criticism of Bitcoin as the reasons for the price drops. However, negative news are not necessary for cryptocurrency prices to decline. What caused the downwards trend...
MarketsPosted by
Benzinga

Bitcoin Might Be Entering A Bearish Market, JPMorgan Analysts Suggest

JPMorgan Chase analysts think Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) might be entering a bear market. What Happened: According to a Thursday Bloomberg report, a team of analysts at JPMorgan, led by Nikolaos Panigirtzoglou, suggested that Bitcoin is showing bearish signs despite its recent upward price movements. The analysts explained that Bitcoin’s relatively...
Marketsambcrypto.com

Are there signs of Ethereum capitulating? Then what?

Less than a month ago, Ethereum, the world’s largest altcoin, was trading at ATH levels of around $4,300. The crypto’s price performance since, however, has been underwhelming, to say the least, with ETH pulled down the charts by Bitcoin’s own fall below $40,000. Since the aforementioned depreciation event, recovery has...
Marketsinvesting.com

Can Ethereum Challenge Bitcoin For Leadership Of The Asset Class?

This article was written exclusively for Investing.com. The parabolic period ends - Bitcoin halves, Ethereum does slightly better on the downside. Bitcoin is the leader - Ethereum is a distant second. Ethereum and Bitcoin have different goals. Risk-reward could favor Ethereum. Ethereum’s proof of stake lowers costs, DeFi is bullish...
Stocksstateofpress.com

Bullish reversal? Traders debate whether $37K BTC price is a trend reversal

The cryptocurrency market flashed bullish on June 9 as Bitcoin (BTC) price reversed course and rallied 20% to $37,500. For the past few weeks, analysts had been debating whether or not BTC was entering a long-term bear trend and the argument has been further complicated by a mixture of positive and negative headlines including the adoption of Bitcoin (BTC) as legal tender in El Salvador and authorities in China ordering Chinese search engines to block results for searches related to the top crypto exchanges in the country.
Marketsambcrypto.com

What are the chances of Ethereum hitting $3000 this week?

After trading 10% below the price from last week, Ethereum was at the $2500 level. The price action was largely range-bound and depended on the liquidity and volatility across exchanges. Liquidity continued to remain low; 41% of ETH was concentrated in large investors’ wallets. The accumulation and wiping off of ETH balance from exchanges has supported a bullish narrative, however, it has influenced the liquidity. There is a drop in daily trade volume and this could be a key factor contributing to the rangebound nature of price action.
Marketscryptobriefing.com

Ben Lilly Discusses Bitcoin’s Market Dynamics

Bitcoin's negative price action continues, with BTC down 7.6% this week. Market analyst Ben Lilly told Crypto Briefing that weakness has been creeping into the Bitcoin market since February. Lilly is optimistic about Ethereum because of its rising prominence in the traditional finance world. The slump in the crypto market...
MarketsUS News and World Report

Gold Versus Bitcoin: Which Is the Better Investment for You?

As inflationary pressures rise, investors worry the value of their money will diminish. Holding gold in your portfolio might be one way to invest to protect your purchasing power, but there is an alternative asset class that has taken off in popularity within recent years: cryptocurrency. As institutional and retail...
MarketsCoinDesk

Bitcoin Futures Market in Capitulation Mode as Traders Turn Bearish

The declining futures premium indicates uncertainty about bitcoin following a 35% correction in May and another 12% drop already this month. Perpetual swaps are a type of derivative in cryptocurrency markets used to bet on future prices, similar to futures contracts in traditional commodities markets. A negative funding rate means traders who are short – betting on further price declines – are paying traders who are long, or positioned bullish, for leverage.
StocksPosted by
MarketRealist

Buy Opendoor Stock Before It Catches WallStreetBets' Attention

Opendoor Technologies (OPEN) stock was higher in the early price action on June 9 and continued its momentum from the previous day. The company went public through a merger with Chamath Palihapitiya’s Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings II (IPOB). The stock has fallen sharply from its post-merger highs. Should you buy the stock now? Will Opendoor stock catch WallStreetBets' attention?
Marketsambcrypto.com

Looking at these Dogecoin metrics, where will the price swing?

Tesla CEO Elon Musk brought attention to the Dogecoin market with one tweet after another. However, now the CEO’s reach has extended to the Bitcoin markets too. DOGE market has been speculation-driven and it may gain momentum to break out of its recent consolidation. Where do we go now?. With...
StocksInvestorPlace

7 Crypto-Related Stocks to Consider for a Bitcoin-Style Surge

Investors can no longer avoid cryptocurrencies after they surged in 2021. Crypto stocks offered 10-fold to 30-fold returns from the yearly lows to highs. Bitcoin (CCC:BTC-USD) became the benchmark for the crypto market by leading its rise and fall. BTC is still the coin to watch despite increasing popularity and impressive returns from altcoins like Dogecoin (CCC:DOGE-USD), Litecoin (CCC:LTC-USD), and Ethereum (CCC:ETH-USD).
MarketsPosted by
Benzinga

Why Ethereum Might Be Entering Do-Or-Die Time

Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH) is the second-highest market cap cryptocurrency behind Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC). The entirety of the cryptocurrency market has seen a correction in the past couple of months and these cryptos were likely the pioneers leading the dip in the market. Ethereum is now nearing some important price levels that can be shown on the chart.
Businessstateofpress.com

Hodler’s Digest, May 30–June 5

Coming every Saturday, Hodler’s Digest will help you track every single important news story that happened this week. The best (and worst) quotes, adoption and regulation highlights, leading coins, predictions and much more — a week on Cointelegraph in one link. Top Stories This Week. “Largest Bitcoin event in history”...
StocksInvestorPlace

Marathon Holdings: After the Recent Crypto Crash, the Marathon Continues

Let’s talk about Marathon Digital Holdings (NASDAQ:MARA). If you’re a fan of cryptocurrencies, how should you feel about MARA stock? Let’s examine what the crypto miner is doing off and on the price chart these days, then offer a risk-adjusted determination based on those findings. Bitcoin (CCC:BTC-USD) of course has...
StocksPosted by
Coinspeaker

Elon Musk on Bitcoin Decentralization: from Hero to Villain

In response to the energy use claims by Elon Musk, crypto investor and advocate Peter McCormack shared a Twitter thread explaininyg wh he considers that Elon Musk is uninformed in many Bitcoin-related aspects. Events in the blockchain and cryptocurrency ecosystem are as volatile as the prices of the underlying assets...