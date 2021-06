Silver markets have shown themselves to be somewhat resilient, as we have seen the market stabilize near the 200 day EMA. By doing so, it suggests that the market may be trying to save itself and therefore the overall trend. It should be noted that we are also near the $26 level, an area that has been important more than once. With both of those things going for it, a lot of attention will be paid to the testimony of Jerome Powell in front of Congress. If the Federal Reserve walks back some of its perceived hawkishness, that should put downward pressure on the US dollar, thereby adding a little bit of bullish pressure to silver.