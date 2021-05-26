Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

Will Bitcoin miners switch to renewable energy?

investing.com
 29 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBitcoin has come under a lot of fire lately for its high energy consumption rate. Although there have been comments on the subject before now, it didn’t hit the headlines until Tesla’s CEO Elon Musk announced that his company was no longer going to accept the digital asset as a payment option.

www.investing.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Renewable Energy#Mining Companies#Btc#North American#Microstrategy#Argo Core Scientific#Galaxy Digital#Hut8#Hive#Democrat#Chinese
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Bitcoin
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Markets
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Energy Industry
News Break
Tesla
Country
China
Related
Energy Industryautomotiveworld.com

Toyoda Gosei switches to renewable energy sources at three locations in Japan

Toyoda Gosei Co., Ltd. has switched to renewable energy sources for all the power used at three of its locations: the World Headquarters, Inabe Plant, and Miyoshi Distribution Center. The company has been reducing the total amount of power it uses by introducing production technology innovations and highly efficient equipment as well as other energy-saving initiatives. It has also been installing its own solar and wind power generation equipment. With the recent purchase of green energy (energy produced from natural sources such as wind, geothermal, and solar that does not emit CO2 when generated by a power company), it has cut carbon emissions at the three locations by 3,363 tons. By introducing these changes sequentially at other company operations, Toyoda Gosei plans to reduce its CO2 emissions 25% by 2025.
Marketstokenist.com

Despite China FUD, Crypto Market is More Mature Than Ever

Neither the author, Tim Fries, nor this website, The Tokenist, provide financial advice. Please consult our website policy prior to making financial decisions. When price corrections occur, it is easy to get caught in the moment and obsess over the very viability of an asset. However, when we take a look at the bigger picture, it is easy to see why Michael Saylor used this opportunity to buy 13k BTC.
Energy IndustrySilicon Republic

Vodafone switches to renewable electricity for Irish operations

The move is in line with emissions reduction targets at the wider Vodafone Group. Vodafone Ireland has said that its operations are now 100pc powered by electricity from renewable sources. This includes the company’s mobile and fixed networks, data centres, retail operations and offices in the country. “Vodafone customers across...
Environmentzycrypto.com

Flashcoin’s Solution to Tesla’s Bitcoin Environmental Issues

Earlier this year, Tesla announced its plans to accept Bitcoin as a payment method for its products. However, Tesla CEO Elon Musk has reversed this decision, and Tesla has discontinued accepting Bitcoin, citing environmental reasons. On May 13th, Musk stated that the increasing fossil fuel usage for Bitcoin mining and transactions was detrimental to the environment. Musk then went on to express this opinion could alter should the situation change.
Marketsbitcoin.com

As China Cracks Down on Bitcoin Miners, Stealth Miners and Mystery Hashrate Return

While on the surface it seems officials from five provinces in China have been cracking down on bitcoin miners, no one is quite sure how much hashrate is moving, which pools are affected, or where these miners will end up. A number of mining pools have seen hashpower percentages decline and Bitcoin’s overall hashrate has regressed as well. On the other hand, as several known pools have lost hashrate, processing power from “unknown” pools has increased a great deal.
Business985theriver.com

Venture capital firm Blockchain Capital raises $300 million from PayPal, Visa

(Reuters) – Blockchain Capital, a cryptocurrency- and blockchain-focused venture capital firm, raised $300 million in funding for its Fund V from investors including PayPal Holdings Inc and Visa Inc, the company said on Tuesday. Founded in 2013, Blockchain Capital has so far invested in more than 110 companies, including cryptocurrency...
Energy Industryworldnewsinfo4u.com

US miner raises $105M to recycle waste coal into crypto

The Pennsylvania-based Stronghold Digital Mining has announced the completion of two private equity securities raises worth $105 million. According to an announcement shared with Cointelegraph, the firm’s first power generation facility, the Scrubgrass Generation Plant in Venango County, converts waste coal into energy on a scale equivalent to “a large-scale hydropower plant” that is then used to mine Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies.
Currenciesinvesting.com

16K BTC Will Be Unlocked On Grayscale. Is There a Reason to Worry?

16K BTC Will Be Unlocked On Grayscale. Is There a Reason to Worry?. 16,000 BTC is set to be unlocked by the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in July. Crypto enthusiasts are paying close attention amid swirling rumours that volatility might shoot through the roof. Historically, the month of July has been...
Marketsgreekcitytimes.com

Bitcoin extends slide to below $30,000 as China shuts down crypto miners

Bitcoin, the world’s largest cryptocurrency, continued its slide on Tuesday, falling to below $30,000 for the first time since January, as Chinese authorities, worried about the environmental impact of cryptocurrency, closed down mining operations in Sichuan. Bitcoin was down more than 11 per cent on Tuesday to below USD 32000...
Marketstokenist.com

The Exodus of Crypto Miners from China is Bullish News

China has, once again, been interfering with the crypto industry. Most recently, the country has begun shutting down vast amounts of its Bitcoin mining facilities. This will result in an estimated 90% of mining closures in China. This has caused many mining companies to relocate to areas that are more...
Marketscryptocoingossip.com

Iran Seizes 7,000 Crypto Miners Amid Bitcoin Energy Crackdown

Iranian police have seized 7,000 cryptocurrency mining computers from an abandoned factory in Tehran, according to a report from state-controlled news agency IRNA. Iran banned Bitcoin and other cryptocurrency mining in late May, citing concerns about the industry’s enormous energy cost. Most popular blockchains add new data to their ledgers by way of a proof-of-work consensus mechanism—a process that eliminates the need for a central mediator (like a single administrator, or a bank), but puts significant strain on the computers in the network.
Marketscryptonews.com

Canaan Diversifies Business by Becoming a Bitcoin Miner In Kazakhstan

Major producer of Bitcoin (BTC) mining equipment Canaan announced it has moved beyond its existing business model and into becoming miners themselves, as "the logical next step" towards optimizing their revenues, strengthening the inventory management and supply chain capabilities, as well as accumulating BTC. Canaan is "driving their own crypto-mining...
CurrenciesCoinDesk

Why Ethereum’s Price Is Built on Firmer Ground Than Bitcoin

The efficient market hypothesis would have us believe that information advantages, like knowing what a blockchain is, or thinking that a network with no transactions is worth less than a network with transactions, get absorbed into markets through arbitrage opportunities. If you have an information edge, no matter how fundamental or obvious or small, you act on that edge and get rewarded through profits over some time period. Therefore, incentives force rational actors to rationalize irrational markets.
Industryteslanorth.com

Tesla Energy Products to Power 20 New ‘EHomes’ in Houston

As Tesla’s solar roofing and Powerwall home-charging and electric systems increase in popularity, one real estate company has taken notice and has announced a partnership with Tesla on a new community. Tesla signed an agreement with home building company Alset EHome to outfit an entire community that is being built...
Marketstheblockcrypto.com

Bitcoin hashrate drops by nearly 50% following China's mining crackdown

Bitcoin hashrate has declined by nearly 50% in over a month, according to The Block Research. China’s mining crackdown and bitcoin price drop are the two main reasons for the hashrate fall. Bitcoin hashrate, or the total computational power to mine the cryptocurrency, has dropped by nearly 50% in over...
Businessmarketresearchtelecast.com

The investor who saw the 2008 crisis coming changes his mind about bitcoin: “its expected value does not exceed $ 0”

The famous mathematician and investor Nassim Nicholas Taleb, famous for anticipating the global crisis of 2008 in his book ‘Black Swan’Until recently, he thought that bitcoin was a promising currency as it was not controlled by any government. However, the expert has changed his mind, as made clear in a recent Article in which he criticizes the operation of cryptocurrencies and warns that investors and Bitcoin enthusiasts seriously underestimate the threat posed by the power of governments.
Marketscoinchapter.com

Are Chinese miners behind the latest Bitcoin price crash?

Bitcoin sank to its lowest point since January 2021. Chinese government intensified shutting down coin mines across the country. Miners have to relocate and subsequently liquidate their BTC funds. Yerevan (CoinChapter.com) – China intensified its crackdown on Bitcoin (BTC) miners in the Southwest, as announced on Sunday, June 20. In...