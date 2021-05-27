Cancel
China to socially blacklist Bitcoin miners in Inner Mongolia region

investing.com
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChina has ramped up efforts to quash cryptocurrency mining in its Inner Mongolia region by introducing new penalties for those caught engaging in the illegal activity. Officials unveiled new draft rules that would see harsher punishments applied to those caught mining Bitcoin (BTC) and other cryptocurrencies, per a report by the South China Morning Post. These would include placing offenders on a social credit blacklist, which would stop them from getting loans or even using the transportation system.

www.investing.com
